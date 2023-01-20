Read full article on original website
Charleston RiverDogs kickoff 'Reading Around the Bases' at Sullivan Island Elementary
SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the seventh year of Charleston County School District and the Charleston RiverDogs reading initiative for second-graders. The "Reading Around the Bases" program began in the 2016-2017 school year to encourage growth in literacy and simultaneously have fun. 16 CCSD schools will begin a...
'Kansas' to perform in North Charleston in early 2024 for 50th anniversary tour
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Kansas – the classic rock band, not the state – is coming to the Lowcountry early next year as part of its 50th anniversary tour, Another Fork in the Road. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. for the...
Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
LIVE BLOG: Listen along to jury selection on the first day of the Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul Murdaugh, 22 at the family's Colleton County property in June of 2021. Follow along with Day 1 of jury selection for Murdaugh in the live blog below. On Monday, Jan....
Charleston Boat Show begins Friday at Charleston Area Convention Center Complex
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — The region's largest boat show, presented by Lowcountry Chevy Dealers, will host 85 plus boat lines and 130 exhibitors this Friday through Sunday. "We are thrilled that the show is full this year and inventory is back. This is great news for those seeking to purchase a boat at the show. Last year we had more than 11,000 people come through the show," she says, "and we expect another great turnout this year," says Jacqui McGuinness, president of JBM & Associates.
EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs
HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
Murdaugh murder trial brings influx of people to 'the front porch of the Lowcountry'
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Day 1 of the Murdaugh double murder trial has wrapped up with the first round of jury selection. On Monday morning, the judge asked a pool of dozens of potential jurors if anyone had heard of the Alex Murdaugh case and every single person stood up to signal "yes."
Crash closes 2 right lanes on I-26 WB to Ashley Phosphate Rd
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two right lanes on I-26 westbound at exit 209 to Ashley Phosphate Rd are closed after a crash Monday afternoon. SCDOT says the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Please be cautious driving in the area.
Lowcountry warming centers to open Monday night in anticipation of cold weather
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches in North Charleston and Summerville are offering those who need it a place to stay Monday evening in anticipation of cold weather overnight. North Charleston. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will accept guests from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday. The...
Burton driver injured after Sunday night crash
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A driver in Burton was injured after a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash on Stanley Road in Burton just past 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Crews arrived on the scene to find that a pickup...
DD2 Community shows their support for Steve LaPrad at school board meeting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night Dorchester District 2 held it's school boarding meeting. A variety of topics were touched on including the future of Steve LaPrad. Former students, community members, and parents showed their support with shirts that said " #WESTANDWITHLP." When parents and teachers were...
Road closure list in Charleston due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roads in Charleston have been closed by CPD due to flooding. CPD asks drivers to use caution and avoid driving through deep-standing water.
No overnight parking on upper King Street enforced beginning of February
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has been working for over a year to improve safety on King Street. Towing will be used to enforce CPD's goal. The City of Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation says there will be no more street parking on King Street, between John and Spring Streets, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Cars parked in this area will be towed.
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: How to watch
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the small South Carolina town of Walterboro come Monday morning when jury selection begins in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot […]
Berkeley Co. to celebrate completion of Sangaree roundabout Tuesday
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The roundabout project at Sangaree Parkway and Royle Road intersection is finally complete. The Berkeley County Government is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. near Schoolhouse Lane. Officials say the project aimed to improve pedestrian and driver safety at...
Post office to host job fair on Tuesday to fill over 100 vacancies in Charleston area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Post Office is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in order to recruit new hires to work in multiple locations, including Charleston, Summerville, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant and others. The job fair is taking place at the Dorchester County Library on...
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals. Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm. No shots were […]
Children's museum, second trailer stolen from North Charleston storage facility
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police in North Charleston are searching for a pair of trailers that were stolen from a storage facility, according to an incident report from the city police department. On Sunday, officers responded to the 7600 block of Southrail Rd. for for a man reporting...
2 arrested for attempted shoplifting with minor at Mt. Pleasant Walmart
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested after a report of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walmart, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Officers responded to the Walmart in Wando Crossing following a reported shoplifting. Arriving officers found three people loading a television, which they purchased, and baby formula into a Chrysler […]
Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards held at Charleston Music Hall Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards will be held at the Charleston Music Hall on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "Learning From the Past to Make Progress Into the Future." The ceremony honors community leaders and is hosted by...
