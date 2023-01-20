CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — The region's largest boat show, presented by Lowcountry Chevy Dealers, will host 85 plus boat lines and 130 exhibitors this Friday through Sunday. "We are thrilled that the show is full this year and inventory is back. This is great news for those seeking to purchase a boat at the show. Last year we had more than 11,000 people come through the show," she says, "and we expect another great turnout this year," says Jacqui McGuinness, president of JBM & Associates.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO