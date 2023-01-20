ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Boat Show begins Friday at Charleston Area Convention Center Complex

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — The region's largest boat show, presented by Lowcountry Chevy Dealers, will host 85 plus boat lines and 130 exhibitors this Friday through Sunday. "We are thrilled that the show is full this year and inventory is back. This is great news for those seeking to purchase a boat at the show. Last year we had more than 11,000 people come through the show," she says, "and we expect another great turnout this year," says Jacqui McGuinness, president of JBM & Associates.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs

HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Burton driver injured after Sunday night crash

BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A driver in Burton was injured after a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash on Stanley Road in Burton just past 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Crews arrived on the scene to find that a pickup...
BURTON, SC
abcnews4.com

No overnight parking on upper King Street enforced beginning of February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has been working for over a year to improve safety on King Street. Towing will be used to enforce CPD's goal. The City of Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation says there will be no more street parking on King Street, between John and Spring Streets, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Cars parked in this area will be towed.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh murder trial: How to watch

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the small South Carolina town of Walterboro come Monday morning when jury selection begins in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot […]
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley Co. to celebrate completion of Sangaree roundabout Tuesday

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The roundabout project at Sangaree Parkway and Royle Road intersection is finally complete. The Berkeley County Government is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. near Schoolhouse Lane. Officials say the project aimed to improve pedestrian and driver safety at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy