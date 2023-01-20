ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Cold plunging is trending, but what are the benefits and risks?

Orlando, Fla. - Cold plunging has been growing in popularity on social media, but how much does it impact your health? Cold plunges and ice baths are not new cold remedies, but cold immersion therapy has been becoming more and more popular recently. Health experts say there are a lot of benefits if you do it the right way, but it can be very dangerous if done the wrong way.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando bar owners push back last-call security ordinance

At an Orlando City Council meeting on Monday, there was the first reading of a heavily debated ordinance that is intended to improve the safety and security of downtown bars and nightclubs. Some owners of these establishments said that if it is approved it could put them out of business.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

SpaceX to launch early morning Starlink mission this week

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off this week – but you'll have to be up very, VERY early to see it. The mission is scheduled to launch on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:02 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Cold front brings cooler overnight temps to Central Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 48 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees. Main weather concerns: Orlando and Central Florida will see overnight temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s. We will warm up on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. It is a great night to sit by the fire pit!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens

A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse

ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 stabbed after fight at Orlando bar: deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were taken to local hospitals after they were attacked at an Orlando bar with an "edged weapon" early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said the attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. following a fight at the Tipico...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando. Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly Orlando apartment shooting

ORLANDO - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orlando apartment complex on Jan. 20, police said. Willie Shade, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said. Police responded to 2803 West Arlington Street at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch

COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
COCOA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy