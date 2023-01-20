Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold plunging is trending, but what are the benefits and risks?
Orlando, Fla. - Cold plunging has been growing in popularity on social media, but how much does it impact your health? Cold plunges and ice baths are not new cold remedies, but cold immersion therapy has been becoming more and more popular recently. Health experts say there are a lot of benefits if you do it the right way, but it can be very dangerous if done the wrong way.
Orlando bar owners push back last-call security ordinance
At an Orlando City Council meeting on Monday, there was the first reading of a heavily debated ordinance that is intended to improve the safety and security of downtown bars and nightclubs. Some owners of these establishments said that if it is approved it could put them out of business.
SpaceX to launch early morning Starlink mission this week
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off this week – but you'll have to be up very, VERY early to see it. The mission is scheduled to launch on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:02 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.
Cold front brings cooler overnight temps to Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 48 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees. Main weather concerns: Orlando and Central Florida will see overnight temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s. We will warm up on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. It is a great night to sit by the fire pit!
FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens
A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
2 stabbed after fight at Orlando bar: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were taken to local hospitals after they were attacked at an Orlando bar with an "edged weapon" early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said the attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. following a fight at the Tipico...
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando. Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.
Body camera video: Florida woman accused of killing dying husband asked by police to 'drop the gun'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - New body camera video shows the moment Florida police officers tried to get a woman to surrender after she confined herself inside a Daytona Beach hospital room after reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband on Saturday morning. With guns drawn, Daytona Beach police officers...
Man arrested in connection to deadly Orlando apartment shooting
ORLANDO - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orlando apartment complex on Jan. 20, police said. Willie Shade, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said. Police responded to 2803 West Arlington Street at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments...
Merritt Island teens charged after entering into several cars at condo complex: Police
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Police have charged two Merritt Island teens with vehicle burglary after they were caught entering into cars at a condominium complex. Cocoa Beach police said they responded to the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Blvd regarding "suspicious persons in the parking area" of a condominium complex.
'I thought I was going to die': Bartender saved by veteran boyfriend during attack outside bar
A bartender that was attacked after leaving work in Sanford, is back on the job. Chelsea Putnam had just finished her shift at George’s Tavern and was about to get into her SUV when she says she was attacked by a stranger. Her boyfriend saw what was happening and shot the attacker.
FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch
COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
Bond denied for woman accused of killing Florida mother while shooting at cars in roadway
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge has denied bond for 56-year-old Angila Baxter who was arrested for second-degree murder charges after a 27-year-old Orange County mother was killed while driving home. Baxter went before a judge on Saturday after she reportedly shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier who was found...
Daytona Beach hospital shooting was a preplanned murder suicide: Police
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach was sent into lockdown after a shooting inside the building around 11:30 am when a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband. "They announced a code silver shelter in place, and that’s when sort of everything kind of became real,"...
Woman in custody after shooting, killing terminally ill husband at hospital
Daytona Beach police have arrested a 76-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach who shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth on Saturday. The couple planned the fatal shoot weeks prior.
Bethune-Cookman University students to protest living conditions, failed hire
Students at Bethune-Cookman University said they’re fed up. Students say there are rats and mold in the dorm rooms. They’re also planning a protest in response to the school’s announcement it had chosen not to hire NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the new football coach.
Students at Bethune-Cookman University upset over mold, other unsafe school conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students at Bethune-Cookman University said they’re fed up. They’re planning a protest in response to the school’s announcement it had chosen not to hire NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the new football coach. Reed had criticized conditions at the school. Now,...
