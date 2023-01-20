Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Winter Restaurant Weeks to begin in downtown South Bend on Monday
Winter Restaurant Weeks begins Jan. 23 and ends Feb. 5 in downtown South Bend. Nearly two dozen participating locations will offer valued-priced menus now through February 5th. From Italian to fine dining, New Orleans inspired to Japanese flavors, there is something for everyone. Approximately 10% of the proceeds from each...
95.3 MNC
Big winter storm expected to blow through Michiana at midweek
The work week starts quiet with plenty of sunshine to return by this afternoon, but clouds will build back in for Tuesday. Snow showers make their way into Michiana on Tuesday night before widespread accumulating snow moves in Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This will be our next big weather maker with a high potential for travel impacts.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools to host two-day job fair
Elkhart Community Schools will host a two-day job fair aiming to fill teaching and non-teaching positions across the district on from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The fair will be located at the Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building located at 2510 California Road, Elkhart.
95.3 MNC
Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death
Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
95.3 MNC
Arkansas resident injured in crash along M-62 in Edwardsburg
Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash that injured an Arkansas resident in Edwardsburg, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The collision happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at M-62 and Harris Street. The 48-year-old driver was traveling northbound and lost control of the...
95.3 MNC
Possible setback in plans for Ultium EV battery plant for New Carlisle
There has been a possible setback in plans to bring a battery cell plant in New Carlisle as General Motors and L.G. Energy Solutions will not partner up for the Ultium plant. CNBC reports General Motors is talking to at least one other battery supplier for the project. Under the...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka man, 43, killed in crash on Douglas Road
The Mishawaka Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating a deadly single motor vehicle crash. The collision happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the CN Railroad tracks and Fir Road. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left the road, struck a...
95.3 MNC
Three people hurt, driver detained after crash at Ironwood and Ireland in South Bend
Alcohol may be a factor in a multi-vehicle crash in South Bend that injured three people. The collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive. A total of four cars were impacted – three were involved in the initial...
95.3 MNC
Man, 29,killed in early morning shooting on 29th Street in South Bend
One person was killed during an early morning shooting in South Bend. The shots were fired just before 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, on 29th Street near Sunnymede Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Justin Stewart, 29, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Stewart was transported to the hospital,...
95.3 MNC
Valparaiso man arrested after leading LaPorte County Police on high speed chase
A Valparaiso man has been arrested after leading LaPorte County Police on a high speed chase. Deputies tried to pull over the suspect driver around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, in the area of U.S. 35, after seeing a vehicle traveling around 75 to 80 miles per hour. However,...
95.3 MNC
Vandalia woman critically injured in crash on Hess Road in Jefferson Township
A Vandalia woman suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing head-on into a tree. The collision happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, on Hess Road, north of Pine Lake Street, in Jefferson Township. The driver was trapped inside of her vehicle and had to be removed by emergency medical personnel.
95.3 MNC
Michigan City man fired from job, then arrested after police find him with loaded pistol
A Michigan City man has been arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm. LaPorte County deputies were called to a business in Clinton Township, just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to standby while management fired an employee. Management escorted the worker, Dalerond L. Jefferson,...
95.3 MNC
Former Elkhart business owner pleads guilty to charges related to multi-million dollar check kiting scheme
An Edwardsburg man accused of masterminding a check kiting scheme to the tune of $150 million has entered a guilty plea. Najeeb Khan, 69, entered the guilty plea for bank fraud and attempted tax evasion in federal court in Cleveland. Khan is the former owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., an...
95.3 MNC
Rash of car break-ins reported in the City of Buchanan
The City of Buchanan has has a rash of car break-ins reported in the past week. And police have tips for residents to keep their cars protected. They say to lock vehicles overnight and to report any breaking-and-entering that happens. They also say that to keep valuables safe, do not...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka women arrested for dealing drugs
A Mishawaka woman has been arrested for dealing drugs. Police arrested 49-year-old Linda McAfee after getting a tip from a concerned citizen months ago. They searched a home in the 600 block of W. Mishawaka Ave on Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m., where they say they found drug-related items including various pills, marijuana edibles, meth, and one handgun.
95.3 MNC
Clay Fire crews warn about unattended candles after house fire in Granger
Clay firefighters are reminding homeowners not to leave candles unattended. This, after crews were called to a house fire in Granger. The blaze was discovered around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at a home in the 10100 block of Autumn Leaves Court in Harris Township. Fire crews arrived to...
95.3 MNC
Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose
A man is dead and a woman is behind bars after an apparent overdose inside a home in Knox. Police were called to the home in the 300 block of Bender Street on Wednesday night, Jan. 18, when they found the man dead. ABC 57 News reports that, during the...
