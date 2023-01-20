ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

95.3 MNC

Winter Restaurant Weeks to begin in downtown South Bend on Monday

Winter Restaurant Weeks begins Jan. 23 and ends Feb. 5 in downtown South Bend. Nearly two dozen participating locations will offer valued-priced menus now through February 5th. From Italian to fine dining, New Orleans inspired to Japanese flavors, there is something for everyone. Approximately 10% of the proceeds from each...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Big winter storm expected to blow through Michiana at midweek

The work week starts quiet with plenty of sunshine to return by this afternoon, but clouds will build back in for Tuesday. Snow showers make their way into Michiana on Tuesday night before widespread accumulating snow moves in Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This will be our next big weather maker with a high potential for travel impacts.
MICHIANA, MI
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Community Schools to host two-day job fair

Elkhart Community Schools will host a two-day job fair aiming to fill teaching and non-teaching positions across the district on from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The fair will be located at the Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building located at 2510 California Road, Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death

Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Arkansas resident injured in crash along M-62 in Edwardsburg

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash that injured an Arkansas resident in Edwardsburg, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The collision happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at M-62 and Harris Street. The 48-year-old driver was traveling northbound and lost control of the...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka man, 43, killed in crash on Douglas Road

The Mishawaka Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating a deadly single motor vehicle crash. The collision happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the CN Railroad tracks and Fir Road. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left the road, struck a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Man, 29,killed in early morning shooting on 29th Street in South Bend

One person was killed during an early morning shooting in South Bend. The shots were fired just before 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, on 29th Street near Sunnymede Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Justin Stewart, 29, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Stewart was transported to the hospital,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Rash of car break-ins reported in the City of Buchanan

The City of Buchanan has has a rash of car break-ins reported in the past week. And police have tips for residents to keep their cars protected. They say to lock vehicles overnight and to report any breaking-and-entering that happens. They also say that to keep valuables safe, do not...
BUCHANAN, MI
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka women arrested for dealing drugs

A Mishawaka woman has been arrested for dealing drugs. Police arrested 49-year-old Linda McAfee after getting a tip from a concerned citizen months ago. They searched a home in the 600 block of W. Mishawaka Ave on Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m., where they say they found drug-related items including various pills, marijuana edibles, meth, and one handgun.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose

A man is dead and a woman is behind bars after an apparent overdose inside a home in Knox. Police were called to the home in the 300 block of Bender Street on Wednesday night, Jan. 18, when they found the man dead. ABC 57 News reports that, during the...
KNOX, IN

