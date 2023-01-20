Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police report an uptick in robberies during the past weekend
South Bend Police are urging residents to be vigilant following an uptick in robberies this past weekend. From Saturday evening, Jan. 21, to early Monday morning, Jan. 23, officers responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city. Thanks to proactive policing and thorough follow-up investigations, multiple individuals have...
95.3 MNC
UPDATE: South Bend woman reported missing has been located
UPDATE: Katherine Rivera has been located and is safe, according to South Bend Police. ORIGINAL STORY: South Bend Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing. Katherine Rivera and was last seen Wednesday night in the 600 block of Michigan Street by Memorial Hospital. The 33-year-old woman is...
WNDU
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
WNDU
Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
abc57.com
Police identify victim killed in shooting on 29th Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly shooting on 29th Street Monday morning. Police identified 31-year-old Justin Stewart as the victim. Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the 500 block of S. 29th St. for the incident.
WNDU
Rail worker in LaPorte County arrested for stealing wire from employer, selling it
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A rail worker was arrested last weekend after police say he stole wire from his employer and sold it at an auto yard in LaPorte County. Indiana State Police (ISP) were requested to investigate a theft of wire from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates the South Shore Line. Officials with NICTD told ISP they believed it was stolen by one of its employees.
95.3 MNC
Police searching for man who robbed gas station, stole truck in Fulton County
Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station and stole a truck in Fulton County. According to sheriffs deputies, the cops were called about an armed robbery at the Country Mark Gas Station in Kewanna around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Investigators say a man enter...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
abc57.com
Employee allegedly pulled under vehicle during shoplifting incident in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A gas station employee was injured on Friday after she was allegedly pulled under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to leave the scene, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:17 a.m., an officer was called to the 2700 block of S. Main St....
95.3 MNC
Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death
Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
WNDU
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
WNDU
2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. First Alert Forecast:...
Times-Union Newspaper
Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
WNDU
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road between Fir Road and the Canadian National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left...
95.3 MNC
Three people hurt, driver detained after crash at Ironwood and Ireland in South Bend
Alcohol may be a factor in a multi-vehicle crash in South Bend that injured three people. The collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive. A total of four cars were impacted – three were involved in the initial...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday. According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.
Times-Union Newspaper
Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Police identify driver in deadly crash on Douglas Road
Mishawaka, Ind. — UPDATE: Mishawaka Police have identified the driver in Sunday's deadly crash on Douglas Road. Officials say 43-year-old Karl Singleton was driving between Fir Road and the railroad crossing near Capital Avenue. For an unknown reason, police say he drove off the road, hitting a fire hydrant...
WNDU
3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
abc57.com
One person dies in single vehicle crash in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Mishawaka. Police said the crash occurred in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the Canadien National Railroad tracks and Fir Road just a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a Jeep Cherokee left the roadway,...
