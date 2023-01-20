Developer has big plans for vacant Gilbert school

GILBERT—The non-profit entity Iron Hand Alliance has big plans for the vacant Gilbert Junior High and Nelle Shean Elementary building.

Many steps still remain though if the Rock Ridge School District approves a first option on the building to IHA.

If and when the Gilbert City Council and Rock Ridge are comfortable with providing a first option, the IHA must seek out the funding needed to make the project a reality.

Just a few of the developments that could take place at the now-vacant school, include advanced technologies, STEM learning, summer camps, experiential learning and associated projects open to all ages, said Rod Hunt, president of non-profit Wolf Head Recovery and Discovery and the subsidiary Iron Hand Alliance. That includes drones, robotics and 3D multi-level printing.

In addition, the group would like to build a 3.5 mile long zipline park in the Gilbert area.

The overall proposed project will also open office spaces for companies and industries which will be attracted to the area, according to the proposal.

Despite what the non-profit would like to do, those gathered at Wednesday night’s Gilbert City Council meeting were fairly quiet initially.

Superintendent Noel Schmidt got things going when he asked what many were thinking about.

He said the area’s residents are used to hearing plans and “schemes’’ for projects like this. “People are worried about that,’’ he added.

The public doesn’t want someone coming in, stripping the building and then leaving, Schmidt said. “What’s different with your group?’’ ... “Why should Rock Ridge School Board and the City of Gilbert commit to this?’’

Hunt said the project would save the school district about $6 million in demolition costs by turning the building into a “job creating engine.’’ Hunt is the co-founder with the late Alan Fritz of Magnetation and current CEO of gold mining property in the Yukon Territory and a gold, platinum and palladium mining company called Critical Minerals Alaska.

Mike Andrews, the firm’s “business guru,’’ added IHA is not going to do the project until they can do it right.

Communications director/treasurer-secretary Dwight Lewis said it would be a shame if the Gilbert school had to be demolished.

Andrews added a memorandum of understanding allowing IHA to buy the building is the first needed step to secure any funding from 110 possible sources. The viability of the building also has to be examined.

School Board chair Billy Addy said the board needs to know the City of Gilbert supports the project before moving forward.

No timeline was discussed regarding the project possibly moving forward.

The district wants the city’s support, but Andrews said IHA has no intention of asking the city to be a financial investor.

Commenting on the drone and robotics portions of the plan, Schmidt sees that as a positive. “I absolutely see synchronicity here’’ with the district’s new career academy.

—

A packet of information further explained what IHA has in mind.

1. Child care needed for the Gilbert area for up to 40 children in pods with expansion to a child care center if and when Polymet gains proper licensing. “It will be locally staffed and the management will hopefully be by an existing caregiver.

2. Proposed activities on all three levels of the building.

• The basement of the former elementary school is to be converted to raising vegetables and mushrooms and the aging of the cheeses used in the cafeterias.

• Also in the basement, will be the maintenance area, which is in addition to the first of two cafeterias in the complex.

• Level one has a number of rooms and spaces, including space for an innovative and revolutionary iron mining company called IronTech of Wyoming and Minnesota. IronTech is the first company to express their interest in the building.

• Also on level one will be the STEM and experiential learning programs, which include robotics, drones and 3D multi-level printing. Upon the granting of the ownership of the building, IHA will begin negotiation with the best of 30 colleges and universities who are pursuing excellence in STEM and experiential learning. The 30-plus robotics workstations also double as scheduled MakerSpace usage.

• Level two will provide interrelated communication spaces, as well as offices and an important Used Book Library, which IHA will run themselves or rent out.