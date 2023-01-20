Read full article on original website
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Have a look at the only eyeglasses factory in Pittsburgh
Location: American Sun & Reader Company factory, located in the Cardello Building on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Featured guest: Caitlin Northup, American Sun & Reader’s vice president of product and marketing. 3 things that surprised me:. In the 1970s, most American eyeglasses production operations moved overseas and stayed there....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crows, crows and more crows among interesting results of Christmas Bird Count
While volunteer bird enthusiasts counted cardinals and robins for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count from Pittsburgh to Harmar, the most common bird found was the American crow — 20,000 strong, accounting for about half of the birds seen. The Christmas Bird Count was held in some areas in the...
Greensburg Night Market plans 3 winter dates at Live Casino Pittsburgh
Fans of the Greensburg Night Market won’t have to wait until spring to enjoy another installment of the popular shopping, dining and entertainment event. The market is partnering with Live Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall to host three winter night markets in the casino’s new event space. More...
Calabrian Girl Tours allows Americans to live — and eat — like Italians
For several years, Ladles restaurant in Springdale has offered fine Italian food along with other homemade dishes. But now, Ladles owner Kathy Marsico is offering connoisseurs of all things Italian an opportunity to take a deep dive into the Italian way of life. Marsico is sharing aspects of her Italian...
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh is known for a lot of things, and among them is its hilly terrain. So, it comes as no surprise that the city is home to one of the steepest streets in the United States.
Carnegie Museum of Art’s somber 58th International is brightened by compassion, breadth, humanitarian spirit
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — It’s big, it’s sprawling, it’s relentless, and at times, it’s vexing, gross, disturbing, and tiresome in the often anti-American politics espoused by its artists. Forget all of that. Go and see the 58th Carnegie International at the Carnegie Museum of Art. The...
Pittsburgh's World of Wheels convention has something for everyone
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The World of Wheels is one of several big conventions in Pittsburgh this weekend.KDKA's Chris DeRose made a pit stop at this one-of-a-kind auto show and told us why this show has a little something for everyone.Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines because the World of Wheels show has rolled into the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.Almost everywhere you look at the World of Wheels, it's classic cars as far as the eye can see. And not just cars, but motorcycles and anything cool with wheels.Larry Way, the public relations director for World of Wheels said they...
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
Sculptures, favorable weather help draw large crowd for Ligonier Ice Festival
The Ligonier Ice Festival had the perfect blend of elements working in its favor this past weekend. The rain held off, and temperatures were brisk but not bitter cold for late January. Add to that no competition from a Steelers playoff game, and the result was thousands of people walking around the quaint downtown to admire, touch and pose with about 50 finely carved ice sculptures.
wtae.com
Gucci store opens at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fans of Gucci have a new place to shop. A Gucci store is now open at Ross Park Mall. The 5,000-square-foot store on the mall's lower level features products for men and women. It's the first directly owned and operated Gucci boutique in the Pittsburgh...
pittsburghmagazine.com
With new eateries on the horizon, 2023 is the Year of Asian Food in Pittsburgh
Are you a fiend for Asian cuisine? After you’ve tried Roger Li’s The Parlor Dim Sum in Lawrenceville, one of 2022’s Best New Restaurants, The Terminal’s got you covered. This summer, Novo Asian Food Hall, an 8,600-square-foot eatery with seven stalls and bar, will open in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
FOREVER CHANGED
The lives of a group of strangers intersected on a snowy Pittsburgh morning when the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed. … South Braddock Avenue at Forbes Avenue. Check for an accident there. Caller reporting a vehicle off the bridge. Said the bridge gave out. Bad connection. The female was screaming on...
Weddings, wheels, and weekend getaways: Lots to do in Downtown Pittsburgh this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let me ask - are you interested in travel, looking at cool cars, and meeting celebrities? What about thinking about getting married soon? Well, if you answered yes to any of those, there is a lot happening in Pittsburgh that you might be interested in. Let's start at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center where there are two conventions happening. First is the World of Wheels Custom Car Show. It's taking place today and tomorrow and the show is an amazing gathering place for car enthusiasts to enjoy a full weekend of everything involving custom cars. There will also be some cool...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler native brings NYC comedy show home
Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
Carnegie Library of Homestead celebrates 125th anniversary
MUNHALL (KDKA) - Saturday was a big day for the Carnegie Library of Homestead. Friday was the library's 125th anniversary and Saturday was a day to celebrate all things Carnegie and U.S. Steel. They also paid tribute to Andrew Carnegie, who built the institution back in 1898. It's a place that provides the community with multiple amenities throughout the year. "We are a full-service community center that happens to have a library in the center," said Carol Sharieve, the Executive Director. "We have this grand concert hall, which has 50 shows per year, and then we have an athletic club with a gymnasium, swimming pool, and indoor batting cages." The public was invited to come to check out everything the building has to offer. If you were unable to make it, you can still find a list of their upcoming events on their website at this link.
Popular luxury fashion brand opens in Pittsburgh
Luxury brand Gucci is opening a store in Pittsburgh.
Building the Valley: Buffalo Township woman launches Bubbly Bar and mobile bartending business in Freeport
As effervescent as her adult beverages, Nikki Wright of Buffalo Township is adding spirits to Freeport with her new Bubbly Bar and bartending business at 506 High St. A longtime mixologist and bartender for restaurants and caterers in the region, Wright struck out on her own in February 2021. She...
Primanti Bros. interested in buying Wabash Pier
A.J. Patoni, director of industrial services for Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis, Hann Commercial Real Estate tells KDKA Radio, they’ve gotten some good offers so far.
The Great Resignation opened top jobs at nonprofits — and is proving a giant headache for those who filled them
New nonprofit leaders struggle to build teams and to make them more like the populations they serve. The post The Great Resignation opened top jobs at nonprofits — and is proving a giant headache for those who filled them appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Blue Man Group returns to Pittsburgh
More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group, which returns to Pittsburgh for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. The show is everything audiences know and love about Blue Man Group — signature drumming, colorful moments of...
