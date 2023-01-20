MUNHALL (KDKA) - Saturday was a big day for the Carnegie Library of Homestead. Friday was the library's 125th anniversary and Saturday was a day to celebrate all things Carnegie and U.S. Steel. They also paid tribute to Andrew Carnegie, who built the institution back in 1898. It's a place that provides the community with multiple amenities throughout the year. "We are a full-service community center that happens to have a library in the center," said Carol Sharieve, the Executive Director. "We have this grand concert hall, which has 50 shows per year, and then we have an athletic club with a gymnasium, swimming pool, and indoor batting cages." The public was invited to come to check out everything the building has to offer. If you were unable to make it, you can still find a list of their upcoming events on their website at this link.

HOMESTEAD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO