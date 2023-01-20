Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City Top Sportico 2023 Franchise Value List
Manchester United sits atop the Premier League. Well, at least in terms of overall value. On Tuesday, Sportico released its full list of Premier League valuations, with the Red Devils coming in at No. 1 (figures in USD):. Manchester United: $5.95 billion. Liverpool: $4.71 billion. Manchester City: $4.43 billion. Arsenal:...
Bleacher Report
Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Tuesday
The two best American title hopefuls were eliminated at the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday. Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed and lone U.S. player left in the women's singles, fell in straight sets to Victoria Azarenka. The 28-year-old was the top-seeded name left her in half of the draw,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Al Nassr 'Convinced' Cristiano Ronaldo Will Retire with Club
Al Nassr is under the impression that veteran attacker Cristiano Ronaldo will be finishing his career in Saudi Arabia. According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, club officials "believe it is unlikely that he will play somewhere else before hanging up his boots. Sources have told ESPN that Al Nassr have not ruled out extending Ronaldo's contract if he wants to continue his playing career."
Bleacher Report
LIV Golf's Team Championship Event Reportedly Will Be Relocated to Saudi Arabia
This year's LIV Golf League team championship will reportedly have a new location. According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the event is moving from Trump National Doral in Miami and will be played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 3-5. The team championship features a $50 million grand prize.
Comments / 0