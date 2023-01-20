ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City Top Sportico 2023 Franchise Value List

Manchester United sits atop the Premier League. Well, at least in terms of overall value. On Tuesday, Sportico released its full list of Premier League valuations, with the Red Devils coming in at No. 1 (figures in USD):. Manchester United: $5.95 billion. Liverpool: $4.71 billion. Manchester City: $4.43 billion. Arsenal:...
Bleacher Report

Report: Al Nassr 'Convinced' Cristiano Ronaldo Will Retire with Club

Al Nassr is under the impression that veteran attacker Cristiano Ronaldo will be finishing his career in Saudi Arabia. According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, club officials "believe it is unlikely that he will play somewhere else before hanging up his boots. Sources have told ESPN that Al Nassr have not ruled out extending Ronaldo's contract if he wants to continue his playing career."

Comments / 0

Community Policy