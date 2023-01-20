Dry January continues to rise in popularity

Six years ago, Jacob Zadnik spent most of the week traveling for work as a consultant. That included eating out most days — and, with that, drinking lots of alcohol.

He and his coworkers challenged each other to try Dry January — 31 days of no alcohol.

This month is viewed by many as perfect time to abstain from imbibing, because a lot of alcohol is usually consumed during the holidays leading up to the new year.

So, many decide to take a break now.

“The hardest part initially was changing the habit of going to a restaurant after work and ordering a drink,” said Zadnik, 31, a Buffalo Township resident who has done Dry January for the past five years. “It was easier to do without alcohol on the weekends, because I cooked for myself at home.”

He said it helped to have friends and coworkers support each other throughout the month. A few of them have kept the streak going. Zadnik said he feels good, sleeps better and always loses a few pounds in January.

He said he doesn’t normally think of all the calories in drinks, but realizes with some weight loss that they are mostly extra liquid calories.

He still socializes in places he likes to go to, such as a sports bar to watch a game. Staying home all month would not be good, and part of the challenge is to be able to be in a bar or restaurant and not order alcohol. He asks bartenders for a club soda with a lemon or lime.

The rise of the quality of mocktails and non-alcoholic brews has helped non-drinkers to be comfortable going out to bars and restaurants.

Establishments are more aware of Dry January and also that some patrons don’t want to drink, according to Jen Walzer, owner of Inner Groove Brewing in Verona and Allentown and board member of the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild. She said breweries tend to see a dip in sales in January from both those not drinking at all to people cutting back on consumption because of all the holiday celebrating.

“People need to recover from all the family and friend get-togethers,” she said. “You are seeing more non-alcoholic drink options in general, and breweries want to be a part of that.”

Inner Groove is releasing a non-alcoholic seltzer of blackberry and pomegranate this week. Many other breweries are also offering such choices, she said. They’ve already been experimenting with different beer flavors and can now use that creative side to create new alcohol-free options, she said.

Walzer said she plans to offer non-alcoholic options all year because she said she wants to give guests that choice for 12 months, not just one.

“Breweries are welcoming places for everyone,” she said. “They are social gathering spaces. Not every drink has to be alcoholic. There are plenty of other fun options.”

Dr. Brian Lamb, an internal medicine physician for Allegheny Health Network, said overall drinking increased during the pandemic across the country, because there weren’t a lot of other things to do and it became a way to relieve anxiety. He said the beginning of the year is when people think of doing “a cleanse” and reevaluating many parts of their life with resolutions from more exercise to dieting. People also tend to drink more during the holidays, he said.

Alcohol is a drug and those with heavy alcohol use should not quit cold turkey he said, because the withdrawal can lead to other physical problems. It is best to consult with a physician to do it safely.

“It’s not a bad idea to do a reset,” Lamb said. “This can also help reduce a person’s tolerance for alcohol and make you more cognizant of how often and how much you drink.”

Dry January has been growing in popularity. In 2022, participation grew to 35% in the U.S. up from 21% of consumers who took part in 2019, according to CGA, a research agency for the food and beverage industry.

Out of those who intended to abstain from alcohol, 74% claim to have succeeded versus the average 8-10% of consumers who stick to their New Year’s resolutions, the CGA website said.

Two non-alcoholic beers and a limited-time mocktail are on the menu at City Works Eatery & Pour House in Downtown Pittsburgh. The beers include a golden ale style that offers a subtle aroma with floral and earthy notes and one brewed with a blend of hops. The mocktail is made of simple syrup, lime juice, cucumber slices, mint leaves and ginger beer.

The Commoner in Downtown Pittsburgh introduced a full menu dedicated to “spirits” of zero-proof cocktails in celebration of sobriety.

A dollar from each zero-proof cocktail sold will be donated to Ben’s Friends, a non-profit organization that helps people in the food and beverage industry who struggle with substance use disorder. Drinks include those made with zero-proof gin and bourdon, citrus and lavender and lemon, as well as hibiscus, and soda.

The PA Market in the Strip District is serving mocktails crafted with house-made syrups and fresh seasonal ingredients from apple-pear syrup to house-made strawberry vanilla syrup and grapefruit juice.

Station in Bloomfield has a new mocktail this month called abstinence spice and is made with rosemary and cardamom and tonic. It also sells non-alcoholic wines.

Square Cafe in East Liberty always has non-alcoholic staples on its beverage menu, such as freshly pressed juices, smoothies and specialty lattes. The house-made bloody Mary can be made with zero alcohol and the lemon berry tea cooler is made with freshly brewed iced tea and blueberry lemonade. The citrus spritz features grapefruit, lemon, and lime juice with simple syrup and sparkling water.

At Sharky’s Cafe in Unity, there are plenty of non-alcoholic selections, from beer to mocktails said general manager Jonathan Heiple. He said every year they see an influx of people attempting Dry January.

“If you are doing Dry January, we are more than happy to welcome you here,” Heiple said. “It’s a person’s choice to drink and not everyone drinks or wants to drink. We cater to all our customers.”

Fine Wine & Good Spirits said via email the company tends to see an increase in demand for nonalcoholic and low-calorie/sugar/carb wines ahead of major holidays as well as during Dry January.

“People may have been binge drinking over the holidays and on New Year’s Eve, and January provides a time of reflection on alcohol use. It can also reveal characteristics of what we consider alcohol use disorder,” said Dr. Duncan Clark, professor of psychiatry, school of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.

Clark said abusing alcohol can create family problems and lead to mental health issues. People sometimes think drinking will help with situations such as anxiety and depression because initially, one might feel more energy and then feel a sedating effect.

Alcohol can disrupt the quality of sleep and other daily functions, according to experts. Drinking is often associated with social situations.

“Generally speaking, if you have a friend who does not have an alcohol problem, they will accept it if you don’t order a drink,” Clark said. “They won’t be critical. You can have fun without drinking. You might even have a better time.”