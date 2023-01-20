ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Jan. 20-22

By Shirley McMarlin
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Making music

A Community Music Program recital will begin at 6:30 p.m. today in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.

Performers will be people of all ages who receive private musical instruction through the program, taught by Seton Hill faculty and staff members.

Admission is free. For more information, visit setonhill.edu.

Lamp listings

Two shows are scheduled this weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin:

The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty, 8 p.m. today. The band recreates the sound and ambience of a classic Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers concert.

Comedian Bobby Collins, 8 p.m. Saturday. Collins has opened for performers such as Frank Sinatra, Cher and Dolly Parton, and has appeared on television and in movies. He is a former host of “Stand-Up Spotlight” on VH1.

A ticket for either show is $35. For more information and reservations, call 724-367-4000 or visit lamptheatre.org.

What’s cookin’

“Wintertime Comfort Dish” is the theme for a meeting of the Cook Book Club, beginning at noon Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St.

Those interested in attending are asked to bring a favorite homemade comfort dish and copies of the recipe to share. No registration is needed to join in the potluck meal and recipe swap.

For more information, call 724-547-3850 or visit mountpleasantpalibrary.org.

Elemental art

“Earth Wind and Fire” is the title of a members’ show opening Saturday at Greensburg Art Center, 230 Todd School Road, Hempfield. A reception is planned for 2 to 4 p.m.

Artists were challenged with interpreting any or all of the three elements of the show’s title in their submitted works.

The juror for the awards is award-winning artist and educator Lisa Rasmussen, whose work has been seen in shows including the Pittsburgh Watercolor Society’s annual Aqueous Open International Exhibition.

The show will continue through Feb. 25. For information, call 724-837-6791 or visit greensburgartcenter.org.

‘Peanuts’ puzzler

Mystery’s Most Wanted, a Pittsburgh-based dinner theater company, will present “It’s Murder, Charlie Brown,” beginning with a meal at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Foggy Mountain Lodge, 117 Foggy Mountain Lane, Cook Township.

When the grown-up “Peanuts” gang reunites for a holiday, amateur psychiatrist Lucy delves deep into Charlie Brown’s psyche – and “the Christmas tree might not be the only thing that winds up dead,” the troupe says.

The audience-participation show is for those 18 and older. Fee is $45; cash bar will be available.

For more reservations, call 877-364-4968 or visit foggymountainlodge.com.

Tribune-Review

Greensburg Central Catholic alumni to be honored at auction

A Navy submarine officer, an English teacher at a school for migrant children and an attorney whose nonprofits have served thousands of children form the latest class of distinguished alumni of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. The 2023 Distinguished Centurions are: Lt. Comm. Christopher Jessel (Class of 2004) of Norfolk,...
GREENSBURG, PA
Greensburg, PA
