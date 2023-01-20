KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy with light wind today. High 41. Light rain will begin to mix with snow between 6 and 9 pm near and south of I-70. For Kansas City… this light rain/snow mix isn’t expected to begin until closer to 9 pm. Rain will quickly changeover to all snow overnight through Wednesday morning. The most likely time for snow accumulation will be from around midnight through 6 am Wednesday, though light snow showers will linger through 9-11 am Wednesday. Roads Wednesday morning could be slick and slushy with the potential for even some streets and roads to be covered in snow. Snowfall amounts along and east of I-35 will range between 1’’ and 3’’ with the potential for some spots to reach 4’’ near I-70 and 50-Highway in central Missouri… just east of Kansas City. Communities north and west of I-35 can expected a dusting up to 2’’. Cold and windy the remainder of Wednesday. High 34. Mostly cloudy and blustery Thursday. High 30. Mostly cloudy and noticeably warmer Friday. High 47. Cloudy and windy Saturday with a chance of rain/snow in the evening. High 44. Snow showers are possible Sunday morning, but the greater impact will be the arriving cold and wind. The high temperature on Sunday will only reach around 20, but strong winds will make it feel like the single digits. Many layers will be needed for those heading to the AFC Championship Game. The extreme cold will hold into early next week.

