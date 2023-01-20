ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cold conditions overnight heading into Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy Monday night with lows in the mid-20s. Conditions are cloudy, with highs near 40 Tuesday. Rain will move in during the evening and mix with it, eventually changing to all snow. Light accumulations of one to two inches are likely. Areas southeast of...
Cloudy, with highs near 40 Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy with light wind today. High 41. Light rain will begin to mix with snow between 6 and 9 pm near and south of I-70. For Kansas City… this light rain/snow mix isn’t expected to begin until closer to 9 pm. Rain will quickly changeover to all snow overnight through Wednesday morning. The most likely time for snow accumulation will be from around midnight through 6 am Wednesday, though light snow showers will linger through 9-11 am Wednesday. Roads Wednesday morning could be slick and slushy with the potential for even some streets and roads to be covered in snow. Snowfall amounts along and east of I-35 will range between 1’’ and 3’’ with the potential for some spots to reach 4’’ near I-70 and 50-Highway in central Missouri… just east of Kansas City. Communities north and west of I-35 can expected a dusting up to 2’’. Cold and windy the remainder of Wednesday. High 34. Mostly cloudy and blustery Thursday. High 30. Mostly cloudy and noticeably warmer Friday. High 47. Cloudy and windy Saturday with a chance of rain/snow in the evening. High 44. Snow showers are possible Sunday morning, but the greater impact will be the arriving cold and wind. The high temperature on Sunday will only reach around 20, but strong winds will make it feel like the single digits. Many layers will be needed for those heading to the AFC Championship Game. The extreme cold will hold into early next week.
Cold and cloudy conditions overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cold and cloudy conditions overnight in Kansas City,. By Sunday, the precipitation will have moved out of the area. Unfortunately, the chilly weather will not. Winter-like temps will be hanging around through the end of the week.
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
Worker pinned by a steel beam inside a Kansas City warehouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to a warehouse Monday afternoon after a worker became trapped. First responders were called to the warehouse in the 3800 block of Raytown Road after a worker somehow became trapped by a large, heavy steel beam. It...
Residents in northeast KC apartments go days without heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of residents in Kansas City’s historic northeast neighborhood is frustrated and cold after going the whole weekend without heat. They say it is the latest in a string of problems plaguing the Gladstone Court Apartments, 146 N. Lawn, along with other apartments in the immediate vicinity.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident

A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
One of the Kansas City Zoo's newest animals now has a name

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Zoo's newest animals now has a name. The Zoo announced Monday evening the name of the baby eastern black rhinoceros: Zumi. Zumi was the winning choice after 14,421 votes were tallied by the Zoo. A video from The Zoo shows...
