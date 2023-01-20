Read full article on original website
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Johnson City Press
Gov. Lee signs lease to Roan Mountain drug treatment facility, to open with 45 inmates in April.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The proposed long-term drug treatment center for the region came a little closer to opening last Friday. That was when Gov. Bill Lee signed the lease on the facility which will house the center. Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, was present when Lee signed the lease. Hicks...
Johnson City Press
Tennessee Conservationist magazine features two Carter County state Parks in its latest issue
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The latest issue of Tennessee Conservationist Magazine, the January-February 2023 copy, includes two stories on state parks in Carter County: Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The magazine is published by Tennessee State Parks, a division of...
Johnson City Press
Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place
The Kingsport Chamber announced today the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the highly successful tourism organization for 16 years.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
Johnson City Press
KFD finds funding to get technical
The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant, allowing the department to conduct training it has hoped to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reason, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
supertalk929.com
Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital
Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
Johnson City Press
BMA remembers late Vice Mayor Mike McIntire
KINGSPORT — You might have disagreed with or even ran for the same public office as former Kingsport Vice Mayor and avid volunteer Mike McIntire. But at the end of the day, according to the city's current mayor and vice mayor, you were still friends and saw a positive impact in your life from knowing and working with him.
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 24
Jan. 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported to readers that “J.L. Miller and family, formerly of Lincoln, Neb., have come here from Johnson City to make Bristol their home. Mr. Miller is preparing to establish a harness factory at this place.”. According...
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam
East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
Johnson City Press
West Ridge High's Krystall Wallen in this week's Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — A veteran Sullivan County math teacher with 28 years in the classroom and 14 years as a two-sport coach has made this week's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Johnson City Press
WCSO investigating shooting near Furnace Road
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. A suspect was in custody and the victim was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital for treatment, according to a press release. The investigation is ongoing.
wcyb.com
2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business
(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
Johnson City Press
Milligan and Tusculum to offer free tax preparation services
Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens. Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according...
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized
KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
wjhl.com
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting. Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of …. Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting. Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups …. Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups on...
