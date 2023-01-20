ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place

The Kingsport Chamber announced today the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the highly successful tourism organization for 16 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

KFD finds funding to get technical

The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant, allowing the department to conduct training it has hoped to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reason, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital

Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

BMA remembers late Vice Mayor Mike McIntire

KINGSPORT — You might have disagreed with or even ran for the same public office as former Kingsport Vice Mayor and avid volunteer Mike McIntire. But at the end of the day, according to the city's current mayor and vice mayor, you were still friends and saw a positive impact in your life from knowing and working with him.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 24

Jan. 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported to readers that “J.L. Miller and family, formerly of Lincoln, Neb., have come here from Johnson City to make Bristol their home. Mr. Miller is preparing to establish a harness factory at this place.”. According...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam

East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

WCSO investigating shooting near Furnace Road

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. A suspect was in custody and the victim was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital for treatment, according to a press release. The investigation is ongoing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business

(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Milligan and Tusculum to offer free tax preparation services

Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens. Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized

KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting. Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of …. Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting. Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups …. Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups on...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy