How to open Microsoft Edge browser in Safe Mode
In Windows 11, Microsoft Edge is set as a default browser and comes with loads of features, such as a customizable home page, and an easy-to-manage interface with solid privacy settings and app support. In this article, we will explain what is Edge Safe Mode and how to open the Microsoft Edge browser in Safe Mode.
Fix ALT Codes not working in Windows 11/10
If ALT codes are not working on your Windows 11/10 PC, here are some suggestions that will help you fix the issue. ALT codes are used to enter special characters and symbols on your PC. These are combinations of the ALT key and numeric keys. A specific ALT ad numeric key combination is used to enter a specific special character. But, some users cannot use ALT codes on their computers. This issue might be caused due to your configured settings or a certain app interfering with your keyboard shortcuts. It might also be caused due to a Registry entry preventing you from using ALT codes.
Folder and file names are not showing in Windows 11/10
File Explorer is a file management utility in the Windows operating system. You can use File Explorer for different purposes, like viewing your files, changing the names of your files, deleting your files, etc. You can also make it display file name extensions. What if File Explorer stops displaying the names of files and folders? Some Windows users experienced this issue on their systems. If folder and file names are not showing on your Windows 11/10 computer, the solutions explained in this article will help you resolve the issue.
What is & How to download Standard SATA AHCI Controller Driver
For one reason or another, or after you update your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC to a new build/version, you may notice that one or more of your storage drives are not detected. In Device Manager, you see an exclamation or warning icon appear on the Serial ATA Controller. In this post, we discuss what it is and how to download the Standard SATA AHCI Controller driver on your system.
Fix Avast or AVG Activation Error Codes and Messages on Windows PC
AVG Tuneup (not to be confused with the AVG Web TuneUp) If you’re experiencing AVG or Avast product activation issues, errors, or problems on your Windows 11/10 device, then depending on your preferred activation type, the suggestions provided below should help you resolve the issue. Check your activation code...
Best free Online Vocal Remover tools for Windows PC
In this post, we will list the best free vocal remover software available online. A vocal remover software is a tool that removes vocals from a song and extracts instrumentals so that you may create your own remixes and karaoke tracks. These web-based software use the power of AI to separate the vocals and provide you with the best possible results. Once the vocals are isolated, you can use the instrumentals to create your own song versions or practice playing your instruments over the vocals.
Bluetooth device Paired but Not Connected in Windows 11/10
Some users have reported odd issues where their Bluetooth device, such as earphones, is paired but is not connected to Windows PC. It means they are not able to use the earphone the usual way. This issue can be because of corrupt drivers, faulty devices, Windows updates, etc. This post will discuss some of the most effective ways to help you if your Bluetooth device is paired but not connected.
Fix Microsoft Office black screen glitch
Sometimes when you launch applications like Microsoft Word or any Office program, your screen may become black. Or sometimes, half of the screen gets black, and the program becomes unusable. This is a rare glitch and a simple PC restart should fix the issue. However, if you are frequently experiencing Microsoft Office black screen glitches, we have shared some easy fixes below.
Virtual machine could not be started because the hypervisor is not running
If you have enabled Hyper-V on your host Windows 11 or Windows 10 machine and have created one or more virtual machines, but when trying to start or boot the VMs as usual it doesn’t work, and you see the error message Virtual machine could not be started because the hypervisor is not running — this post is intended to provide solutions to help you resolve the issue.
The Sims Medieval won’t open on Windows PC
Some Windows users cannot play the Sims Medieval as the game is not opening on their computer. As per the reports, the game either fails to launch or abruptly closes after launching. In this post, we will take matters into our own hands. So, if The Sims Medieval won’t open on your Windows computer, follow the solutions mentioned here to resolve the issue.
How to play 4K video on PC smoothly
The 4K video quality is the highest video quality available for general systems. It is popular among gaming users. However, a lot of users report that they are not able to play 4K videos on their system. If you are facing the same problem on your computer, please read this article.
Printer error 0x00000bbb, Operation could not be completed
Some Windows users encounter Printer error 0x00000bbb, Operation could not be completed on their Windows computer while creating a print job using an installed printer. This issue is especially aggravating if you need to print something quickly. It seems that this issue occurs when Windows is not able to recognize certain printers. In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to resolve this issue.
Your organization has disabled the ability to change some options on Firefox
Firefox is one of the best browsers available online. However, some users have reported that when they try to access features on the Firefox browser (like copy-paste), they are unable to do so. Upon checking the Options page, they encounter the error Your organization has disabled the ability to change some options. We have discussed the resolution in this article.
Cannot add Bookmarks in Chrome on Windows PC
If you cannot add Bookmarks in Chrome on your Windows PC, then this post offers guidance on what you can do to resolve the issue and successfully create or edit Chrome bookmarks. How to add bookmarks in Chrome?. To add a bookmark in Chrome on your Windows PC, you can...
Connect_error_social_login_failure error when launching EA games on Steam
This post features solutions to fix Connect_error_social_login_failure error when trying to launch EA games on Steam. EA, or Electronic Arts, is one of the most renowned developers and publishers of PC games. But, recently, many users have been facing troubles while trying to launch EA games on Steam. Fortunately, you can follow these methods to fix it.
How to add Audio Comments in Acrobat Reader
Acrobat is a PDF software from Adobe and is used to create, read and edit PDF documents. Acrobat has useful features that make PDF creation and editing PDF easier and more productive. Commenting on a document is an easy way to let readers know what you think about a document or parts of a document. However, it may be a lot of work to type the comments. It is worth learning how to add audio comments in Acrobat Reader.
User (SessionID) Could not be logged off, Access is denied
When you try to sign out/log off other users from a current session via Task Manager on Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may receive the error prompt indicating User (SessionID) Could not be logged off, Access is denied. This post provides suggestions on what you can do to successfully log out the user on the system.
Microsoft Edge crashes when printing in Windows 11/10
If Microsoft Edge crashes when printing in Windows 11/10, the solutions provided in this article will be sure to help you resolve the issue. According to the affected users, Edge crashes every time they give the print command. Some users also stated that the problem started occurring after installing the latest Windows Update. There could be many reasons for this issue, like a corrupted printer driver, a corrupted Edge user profile, corrupted system image files, corrupted cache and cookie data, etc. If you experience this issue, follow the suggestions provided in this post.
