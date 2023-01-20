Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Local author to be featured in latest ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ book
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local author Marie Saleeby visited the WECT studio Monday for an interview on her work’s upcoming appearance in the latest Chicken Soup for the Soul book. “Many people said to me, ‘so Marie, how did you survive divorce? What part of, you know, what people,...
WECT
Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Kimberly Quattlebaum was at her home in Whiteville Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. when she got a call that her cow, Seven, had gotten loose from his enclosure on Tom Sessions Road. Quattlebaum says she found Seven just yards down the road from the...
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
WECT
Photo of flight attendant comforting nervous woman on Charlotte flight goes viral
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race. Former sergeant Melvin Campbell has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office itself. Woman searches for answers after cow is...
WECT
New Hanover County crews fight structure fire under metal cutting machine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County fire units responded to a structure fire at 2950 N Kerr Ave. at Master Machining on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. According to NHC, they responded at 7:41 a.m. and had two units on the scene until 9:15 a.m. with a fire under a large laser metal cutting machine.
WRAL
'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority to move forward with plans to redevelop neighborhoods
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s oldest public housing communities will soon get a new look as the Wilmington Housing Authority moves forward with plans to redevelop its properties. “I’m glad they’re doing it after 80 years,” said Carlton Hines, who has lived in the Hillcrest neighborhood his...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department talks about proactive steps to stay safe during fire fighter cancer awareness month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the call for help comes in, fire fighters at the Wilmington Fire Department don’t hesitate to hop on their engine and get to the scene. January is dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is a leading cause of death among fire fighters. That’s why the mission of the International Association of Fire Fighters and Firefighter Cancer Support Network is to reduce the number of men and women getting cancer in the fire service.
WECT
A closer look at the details of Wilmington’s purchase of Thermo Fisher property
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday evening, Wilmington City Council will consider two items related to the possible purchase of the Thermo Fisher building and adjacent properties downtown. The first is a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an Offer to Purchase contract with River Ventures, LLC. The second is a resolution for the city to spend $750,000 on the first steps in the process of completing the deal. Here is a closer look at some of the dollar amounts and specifics associated with the items.
WECT
County moves forward with ordinance aimed at addressing unsheltered in downtown
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race. Former sergeant Melvin Campbell has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office itself. Woman searches for answers after cow is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
WECT
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department responded to a call at the KFC and Taco Bell Saturday afternoon after an accident caused structural damage to the building. Thankfully there were no injuries in this incident. Due to safety concerns, crews removed the overhang in the drive thru, which...
them.us
KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina
KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
WECT
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown hair....
WECT
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly obtained warrants show the Myrtle Beach man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a North Carolina woman was taken into custody due to a welfare check. According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, Myrtle Beach police officers were called to Culbertson...
I-95 in Cumberland County reopens after truck hauling 180 hogs overturns
Interstate 95 in Cumberland County reopened Monday night hours after an accident involving a tractor-trailer hauling hogs overturned.
WECT
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former sergeant Melvin Campbell has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office itself. Filed on Friday, Jan. 20, the complaint says that Campbell was employed from Dec. 2016 to Jan. 2019...
Decades later, teacher accused of grooming, molestation stands trial
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Arguments began Monday in the trial of a former teacher accused of molesting two 11-year-old female students at a Christian school in Wayne County in the mid-1990s. 53-year-old Warren Riley is charged with multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child. On the first day...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
Comments / 0