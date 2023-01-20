ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WilmingtonBiz

Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix

A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
WRAL

'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department talks about proactive steps to stay safe during fire fighter cancer awareness month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the call for help comes in, fire fighters at the Wilmington Fire Department don’t hesitate to hop on their engine and get to the scene. January is dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is a leading cause of death among fire fighters. That’s why the mission of the International Association of Fire Fighters and Firefighter Cancer Support Network is to reduce the number of men and women getting cancer in the fire service.
WECT

A closer look at the details of Wilmington’s purchase of Thermo Fisher property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday evening, Wilmington City Council will consider two items related to the possible purchase of the Thermo Fisher building and adjacent properties downtown. The first is a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an Offer to Purchase contract with River Ventures, LLC. The second is a resolution for the city to spend $750,000 on the first steps in the process of completing the deal. Here is a closer look at some of the dollar amounts and specifics associated with the items.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
them.us

KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina

KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
