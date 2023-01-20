WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday evening, Wilmington City Council will consider two items related to the possible purchase of the Thermo Fisher building and adjacent properties downtown. The first is a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an Offer to Purchase contract with River Ventures, LLC. The second is a resolution for the city to spend $750,000 on the first steps in the process of completing the deal. Here is a closer look at some of the dollar amounts and specifics associated with the items.

