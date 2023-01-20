ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Windows Club

Fix ALT Codes not working in Windows 11/10

If ALT codes are not working on your Windows 11/10 PC, here are some suggestions that will help you fix the issue. ALT codes are used to enter special characters and symbols on your PC. These are combinations of the ALT key and numeric keys. A specific ALT ad numeric key combination is used to enter a specific special character. But, some users cannot use ALT codes on their computers. This issue might be caused due to your configured settings or a certain app interfering with your keyboard shortcuts. It might also be caused due to a Registry entry preventing you from using ALT codes.
The Windows Club

Prevent Edge from creating desktop shortcut in Windows 11

If you find that the Microsoft Edge browser icon keeps reappearing on your desktop, then this post will show you how you can stop Edge from creating a desktop shortcut in Windows 11. Edge icon keeps reappearing on desktop. Whenever you update your Edge browser, it will recreate and place...
The Windows Club

Cannot add Bookmarks in Chrome on Windows PC

If you cannot add Bookmarks in Chrome on your Windows PC, then this post offers guidance on what you can do to resolve the issue and successfully create or edit Chrome bookmarks. How to add bookmarks in Chrome?. To add a bookmark in Chrome on your Windows PC, you can...
New York Post

Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you

People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
Futurism

New Tech Can See People Through Walls Using WiFi

A team of researchers have come up with a machine learning-assisted way to detect the position of shapes including the poses of humans to an astonishing degree — using only WiFi signals. In a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper, first spotted by Vice, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University came up with a...
The Hill

Nearly 30 percent of professionals say they have used ChatGPT at work

Almost 30 percent of professional workers say they have used the artificial intelligence software known as ChatGPT while at work.  A poll from the publication Fishbowl, which focuses on workplace trends and employee perspectives, found that 27 percent of professionals have used the program to help them with work-related tasks. Pollsters reported that those in…
The Windows Club

Windows 365 Cloud PC Setup & Known Issues with Fixes

In this post, we detail the description of the setup and also known issues as it relates to the Windows 365 Cloud PC, as well as troubleshooting steps or fixes that can be applied that can help resolve these issues across devices. Windows 365 Cloud PC setup issues with fixes.
The Windows Club

Fix Video Stuttering and Lagging issues in Windows 11/10

Do you keep facing stutters while playing videos on your Windows 11/10 PC? As reported by some Windows users, they experienced stuttering and lagging issues during the playback of videos. These issues when playing videos could very well be caused due to outdated graphics drivers and Windows OS. Also, if...
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers

Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
makeuseof.com

Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
game-news24.com

Microsoft: The team with augmented reality and VR has been all fired

As we already know, Microsoft will lay down around 10,000 employees in its various teams, including its gaming teams. Now let’s find out more precisely that it was included in the layoffs and the entire team, the AltSpaceVR team which will be closed on March 10, 2023. The whole team at Mixed Reality was fired.
Bhawna Arora

Generate highly income house wife's at home

I am sure you have heard about people who are earning big money working from home. But, do you know how they do it? In this article, I will be showing you 10 easy ways to make money from home without paying anything.
The Windows Club

How to add Audio Comments in Acrobat Reader

Acrobat is a PDF software from Adobe and is used to create, read and edit PDF documents. Acrobat has useful features that make PDF creation and editing PDF easier and more productive. Commenting on a document is an easy way to let readers know what you think about a document or parts of a document. However, it may be a lot of work to type the comments. It is worth learning how to add audio comments in Acrobat Reader.

