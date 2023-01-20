Read full article on original website
Related
Google isn't just afraid of competition from ChatGPT — the giant is scared ChatGPT will kill AI
Welcome to Google's nightmare — ChatGPT. If ChatGPT runs rampant, the search giant fears it could ruin AI adoption for everyone.
The Windows Club
Fix ALT Codes not working in Windows 11/10
If ALT codes are not working on your Windows 11/10 PC, here are some suggestions that will help you fix the issue. ALT codes are used to enter special characters and symbols on your PC. These are combinations of the ALT key and numeric keys. A specific ALT ad numeric key combination is used to enter a specific special character. But, some users cannot use ALT codes on their computers. This issue might be caused due to your configured settings or a certain app interfering with your keyboard shortcuts. It might also be caused due to a Registry entry preventing you from using ALT codes.
The Windows Club
Prevent Edge from creating desktop shortcut in Windows 11
If you find that the Microsoft Edge browser icon keeps reappearing on your desktop, then this post will show you how you can stop Edge from creating a desktop shortcut in Windows 11. Edge icon keeps reappearing on desktop. Whenever you update your Edge browser, it will recreate and place...
The Windows Club
Cannot add Bookmarks in Chrome on Windows PC
If you cannot add Bookmarks in Chrome on your Windows PC, then this post offers guidance on what you can do to resolve the issue and successfully create or edit Chrome bookmarks. How to add bookmarks in Chrome?. To add a bookmark in Chrome on your Windows PC, you can...
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Futurism
New Tech Can See People Through Walls Using WiFi
A team of researchers have come up with a machine learning-assisted way to detect the position of shapes including the poses of humans to an astonishing degree — using only WiFi signals. In a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper, first spotted by Vice, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University came up with a...
Nearly 30 percent of professionals say they have used ChatGPT at work
Almost 30 percent of professional workers say they have used the artificial intelligence software known as ChatGPT while at work. A poll from the publication Fishbowl, which focuses on workplace trends and employee perspectives, found that 27 percent of professionals have used the program to help them with work-related tasks. Pollsters reported that those in…
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
9to5Mac
Apple layoffs have been avoided for three reasons, as other tech giants let staff go
While other tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta have been downsizing their workforce, there’s so far been no sign of Apple layoffs. A new report today suggests there may be three reasons for this. First, it argues, Apple has been more cautious than other tech companies when it...
Nvidia CEO says AI will need regulation, social norms
STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Tuesday said that the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence will create powerful tools that require legal regulation and social norms that have yet to be worked out.
The Windows Club
Windows 365 Cloud PC Setup & Known Issues with Fixes
In this post, we detail the description of the setup and also known issues as it relates to the Windows 365 Cloud PC, as well as troubleshooting steps or fixes that can be applied that can help resolve these issues across devices. Windows 365 Cloud PC setup issues with fixes.
How to change the font on your iPhone
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains step-by-step how to change your iPhone's font size and font style if you have trouble reading your screen.
The Windows Club
Fix Video Stuttering and Lagging issues in Windows 11/10
Do you keep facing stutters while playing videos on your Windows 11/10 PC? As reported by some Windows users, they experienced stuttering and lagging issues during the playback of videos. These issues when playing videos could very well be caused due to outdated graphics drivers and Windows OS. Also, if...
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
makeuseof.com
Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
game-news24.com
Microsoft: The team with augmented reality and VR has been all fired
As we already know, Microsoft will lay down around 10,000 employees in its various teams, including its gaming teams. Now let’s find out more precisely that it was included in the layoffs and the entire team, the AltSpaceVR team which will be closed on March 10, 2023. The whole team at Mixed Reality was fired.
Generate highly income house wife's at home
I am sure you have heard about people who are earning big money working from home. But, do you know how they do it? In this article, I will be showing you 10 easy ways to make money from home without paying anything.
People are just noticing hidden iPhone hack to have secret conversations with friends
SOME messages are best sent between friends. And the popularity of Snapchat's one-view-only messaging feature clearly caught Apple's eye. Apple introduced a brilliant trick to iPhones running on iOS 10 and later which mirrors Snapchat's famous feature. The in-built feature means there won't be a trace of the conversation you...
The Windows Club
How to add Audio Comments in Acrobat Reader
Acrobat is a PDF software from Adobe and is used to create, read and edit PDF documents. Acrobat has useful features that make PDF creation and editing PDF easier and more productive. Commenting on a document is an easy way to let readers know what you think about a document or parts of a document. However, it may be a lot of work to type the comments. It is worth learning how to add audio comments in Acrobat Reader.
Comments / 0