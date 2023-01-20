Read full article on original website
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
KMOV
Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
Could Missouri’s Best Cheeseburger Be Hiding in a Tiny Drive-In?
Food is such a subjective topic, I could argue that it's impossible to know what the "best" anything is. But, there are some that make the case that online reviews are a good indicator. If that's the case, could Missouri's best cheeseburger really be hiding in a tiny drive-in? This...
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
Unhoused STL Dissolves After Dispute With Local Nonprofit
Unhoused STL founder Ramona Curtis says Lifeline Aid Group harassed her online. But other advocates for St. Louis’ unhoused say there’s more to the story
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark
A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches.
Now They’re Saying St. Louis Will Get 5 to 10 Inches of Snow by Wednesday
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service predict huge local snowfall
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
'It was just magic': St. Louis community reeling over the loss, recalls the joy of Bob Kramer's Marionnettes
ST. LOUIS — Debris is dumped all over, mixed with five decades of dedication. On Monday morning, fire crews scoured Bob Kramer's Marionnettes, searching for clues behind the chaos. The St. Louis Fire Department hasn't released the cause of a fire that broke out around 7:30 p.m. Friday on...
wsiu.org
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
'I drank a fifth of tequila every day': Former alderman Boyd says he doesn't remember taking first bribe
ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, Jeffrey Boyd will be known mostly as a number. It will come from the federal Bureau of Prisons, and be used to identify him for the next 36 months. For the past 19 years, Boyd has been known as the alderman of St. Louis’...
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
Saint Louis Zoo announces death of 20-year-old jaguar
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo announced Tuesday one of its jaguars had died. "The Zoo is saddened to share the passing of the beautiful female jaguar, Ceiba," Saint Louis Zoo said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. Ceiba was suffering advanced-stage renal failure and was humanely euthanized....
FOX2now.com
Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77
Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77. Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work...
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional. On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Teens with guns outside St. Louis City Foundry 'Released to parents'
ST. LOUIS — "I'm baffled as to how did they get these guns? Also, where did they come from?" Gail Watkins said. Those are the loaded questions Members of Mothers Advocating Safe Streets and other community leaders are asking. It's after St. Louis police said car thieves targeted lots...
starvedrock.media
Man who struck and killed Metro East police officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced to life
EDWARDSVILLE — The man who struck and killed Metro East police officer Brian Pierce Jr. was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, hit and killed Pierce, a Brooklyn police officer, while fleeing a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2021, on the McKinley Bridge connecting Illinois and St. Louis. Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced him to life in prison Tuesday for first-degree murder, among other counts.
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
