Read full article on original website
Related
hot967.fm
MN Ranks 8th Best State To Retire
(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota is one of the best states for retirement. That’s according to a new WalletHub report that looked at affordability, health-related factors, and quality of life for retirees in all 50 states. Minnesota ranked eighth overall. The top three states were Virginia, Florida, and Colorado. Meanwhile, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Kentucky came in last.
hot967.fm
MDH, COVID-19 Community Coordinators Extend Contract
The Minnesota Department of Health extends its contract with 48 community partners to combat the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Community Coordinators serve communities hit the hardest by the disease. The project began in October 2020 and will now continue through June 2024. About the Author: Ashley Hanley.
hot967.fm
‘Driver’s License for All’ Bill Clears Final Minnesota House Committee
(St. Paul, MN) — A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license awaits a vote in the Minnesota House after clearing its final committee late Monday afternoon on a voice vote. Backers say immigrants, regardless of their legal status, could then learn the rules of the road and carry insurance — much safer for all Minnesotans than the current situation. Republicans in an earlier committee unsuccessfully pushed for a specific marking on undocumented immigrant driver’s licenses that they cannot be used to vote. It’s a reasonable bet that a similar amendment could be proposed during the upcoming House floor debate.
hot967.fm
Minnesota DNR Looking to Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill more than 200 paid summer internships this year. The D-N-R’s Becky Keller says this is a great opportunity for college students:. “Our positions are located all across the state. There’s a wide variety of areas that our internships cover....
hot967.fm
Minnesota Pro-Life March Held In St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) — Pro-life supporters are making their voices heard in Minnesota. Several hundred people gathered yesterday for the 50th annual March for Life in St. Paul. The event began on the state Capitol steps and was sponsored by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. The demonstration was the first March for Life held since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
hot967.fm
Walz Orders MN Flags Hall-Staff to Honor Victims of Monterey Park Shooting
(St. Paul, MN) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota and across the U-S to honor the lives lost in Saturday’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Governor Tim Walz says in his order, “Gun violence has no place in our society. Everyone deserves to be safe and free from violence in schools, community gatherings, workplaces, at home, and everywhere in between.” Authorities say a 72-year-old gunman opened fire near Lunar New Year celebration at a dance studio , killing ten people and wounding at least ten other victims.
hot967.fm
Governor Walz Proposing 300M For Public Safety Plan
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Walz is proposing his public safety, health, and housing plan. The plan includes nearly a billion dollars for housing initiatives and 300-million dollars for local governments to spend on safety. The budget plan also includes additional allocations for community supervision, law enforcement recruitment and retention, and body cameras. The governor’s budget plan also aims to expand kids’ eligibility for the state’s Medicaid program.
hot967.fm
Governor Walz to Unveil Full State Budget Proposal
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz unveils the remaining areas of his state budget proposal this afternoon (Tuesday 1 p-m) in Saint Paul. The governor has already rolled out some key areas, including education, child care and family tax credits, plus free school breakfast and lunch; the 12-billion-dollar pricetag equals about 43 percent of the state’s long-term projected budget surplus. Opponents say it’s more money for a system that hasn’t delivered results. The governor’s four-billion-dollar economic development plan includes paid family and medical leave plus “finishing the job” on high-speed internet in rural Minnesota. And he’s proposing 300 million dollars in public safety aid to local governments — which House Republican Minority Leader Lisa Demuth calls “dramatically short” when “Minnesota is facing unprecedented levels of crime.”
hot967.fm
Walz, Democrats Proposing Billions In New Education Spending
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a nearly one-point-five billion dollar funding increase for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years. Walz’s plan also includes more than 700 million over the next two years to pay for special education services and around 200-million a year for free meals for all students.
hot967.fm
Walz to unveil complete state budget plan Tuesday
Governor Tim Walz unveils his complete state budget plan tomorrow (Tues), after giving Minnesotans a glimpse of key parts last week. Twelve billion dollars — about 43 percent of the state’s long-term projected budget surplus — would go for education, child care and family tax credits, plus free school lunch and breakfast for all students regardless of income:
hot967.fm
Second Amendment groups say Walz anti-gun-violence proposals ineffective and unconstitutional
Second Amendment groups say anti-gun-violence measures Governor Tim Walz has in his state budget proposal are “ineffective and unconstitutional.” Unveiling his health-and-public safety plan Monday, Walz pointed to the mass shooting in California:. “When a country has the number of guns and the access to them, compared to...
hot967.fm
MN Gun Owners Caucus Preparing for Possibility of Legal Cannabis
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is preparing for the possible legalization of recreational cannabis in the state this year. Vice President Rob Door testified before the House Judiciary Committee:. “The MN Gun Owners Caucus doesn’t take a position on the legalization of cannabis, but we do believe that those who...
Comments / 0