Read full article on original website
Related
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
WNBA charter flights, explained: How Breanna Stewart is fighting to fund team travel
WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart's free agency was already the biggest talking point of the offseason with her cryptic emoji-filled tweets sweeping social media. That's the type of attention you command as one of the best players in the league, as the 2018 WNBA MVP, four-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion will severely swing the hierarchy of the W with her free agency decision.
Sporting News
Lakers-Wizards trade details: Los Angeles adds Rui Hachimura in exchange for draft picks, Kendrick Nunn
The Lakers have reportedly made the first splash to get the NBA's trade season underway. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers will acquire 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura from the Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Los Angeles is trying to...
Sporting News
Lakers trade for Rui Hachimura gets stamp of approval from NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson
The Rui Hachimura trade gets the thumbs up from Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Los Angeles got trade season started on Monday by acquiring Hachimura from Washington. In return, the Wizards received Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks for the former lottery pick. Johnson said that Hachimura is going to "really...
Sporting News
NBA trade grades: Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards, make splash ahead of deadline
The Lakers have made a significant splash ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to reports from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles will acquire Rui Hachimura from Washington in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple future second-round picks. News of the trade as the Lakers look...
Sporting News
What is Rivals Week? New NBA schedule feature highlights Celtics vs. Lakers and other marquee matchups
When the NBA announced its schedule back in August, it revealed the debut of "Rivals Week" for the 2022-23 season. In addition to the typical marquee days of the NBA schedule like Opening Night, NBA Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NBA is attempting to put an emphasis on the league's rivalries — both old and new.
Sporting News
The Pelicans struck gold with Dyson Daniels: Aussie rookie is a future DPOY candidate in the making
When Dyson Daniels was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, his defensive ability was hailed as the key factor that would earn him playing time this season. Fast forward to the halfway point of his rookie campaign and the Aussie has established himself as...
Comments / 0