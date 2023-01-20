Read full article on original website
Companies across the tech industry have announced layoffs, affecting thousands of workers in the first few weeks of 2023. Sales at top tech firms have retreated from the blistering pace attained during the pandemic, when billions across the world were forced into isolation. Customers stuck at home came to rely on delivery services like e-commerce and virtual connections formed through social media and videoconferencing.
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was around halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband both got the news at the same time, she said.
Binance processed nearly $350 million in bitcoin for Russian 'money laundering engine' Bitzlato, report says
Binance processed $346 million for the Bitzlato, the crypto exchange shut down by US authorities, Reuters reported. The report reviewed blockchain data that showed Binance was the largest bitcoin handler and largest receiver of funds from Bitzlato. Binance has been accused previously of processing crypto tied to illegal activity and...
15 Tools To Organize Your Desk
We’ve gathered some of our favorite tools to make your office space work for you, whether at home or in the office.
