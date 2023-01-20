Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Area Main Streets to get visibility boost
Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
Starkville Daily News
Starkville Academy completes fundraising for new facility, begins work immediately
Starkville Academy’s campus is getting closer to having a new facility for its students and faculty. This past fall, Starkville Academy had announced plans to build a new Recreation and Performing Arts Center due to the school’s student enrollment increasing by 27 percent over the past six years, which was seen as an opportunity for the school to enhance its campus and programming.
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
Commercial Dispatch
Area schools got $80M from ESSER. How are they spending it?
On hot, muggy days, the floors in Fairview Elementary can be coated with moisture due to the building’s poor temperature regulation, says Principal Monte Ewing. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, unit being installed will help correct that. “We’ve had some complications with the current HVAC...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
wcbi.com
Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
Starkville Daily News
Stonework finished at Starkville’s Cross of Christ
The Cross of Christ for Starkville recently completed part of its phase two construction with the completion and dedication of the stonework at the base of the cross, in a walkway, and on the back wall of the pavilion. “The Cross of Christ for Starkville board of directors decided we...
wtva.com
Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
wtva.com
Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
Starkville Daily News
Volunteers fall in intense matchup with Patriots
The Patriots and Volunteers have had some barn burners in just about every sport, but the basketball games just seem to hit differently. There might not be many meetings prior to Monday night’s that could top this latest installments. A couple of buzzer-beating shots set the stage for a...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
wcbi.com
Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
wcbi.com
Volunteers renovate jail chapel in Clay County
WEST POINT, Ms ( WCBI) – The Clay County Detention center got a bit of remodeling on Saturday. Over the last few months, volunteers from the First Presbyterian Church in West Point have been renovating the jail chapel. Today, they put the finishing touches on the fellowship hall. Clay...
Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
Commercial Dispatch
‘Gas station heroin’ bandit caught
A man suspected of burglarizing a Lowndes County convenience store twice in search of so-called “gas station heroin” is behind bars, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Joshua Clint Bolin, 35, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of burglary, Hawkins said. He allegedly broke into...
Starkville Daily News
MSU women look to extend basketball winning streak
After dropping games to Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina, which have combined to lose just one conference game this year, MSU beat Texas A&M on the road by 16 points and Auburn at home by 14. The latter was a game that was made too close for comfort heading...
Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
Comments / 0