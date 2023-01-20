Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
Eagles fans savage Odell Beckham Jr. after Giants tweet immediately backfires
Odell Beckham Jr. could be the class of the free-agent wide receiver market this offseason. His pro-Giants tweet prior to a first-half blowout is further proof he should sign elsewhere. If Odell Beckham Jr. values winning above all else, then the New York Giants are not the team for him.
3 Chiefs who need to step up after Patrick Mahomes injury to return to Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes has already said he’ll be ‘good to go’ for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game but he’ll need help for KC to get back to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs and the AFC Championship Game — that’s a combo as reliable as a Big-Mac (with ketchup, naturally) and fries. And after Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andy Reid’s team is heading back to the conference title game for the fifth consecutive year.
NFL insider reveals Packers lofty asking price for Aaron Rodgers, suggests a likely suitor
The Green Bay Packers would trade Aaron Rodgers for the right package, per Peter King, but that asking price is high. Aaron Rodgers is 39 years old, but his contract suggests he won’t walk away from nearly $60 million guaranteed, despite what the future Hall of Famer said after walking off the field in Week 18.
Bill O’Brien hired by Patriots: 3 Alabama replacements to hire as offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien is officially gone from Alabama football as he’s been hired by the Patriots. Now who can the Crimson Tide get to replace him?. It finally happened. Whether Alabama football fans thought it was a pipe dream or too outlandish to be reality, the Crimson Tide are now free from overly frustrating offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after he accepted the same role with the New England Patriots for a return to the NFL.
3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
Tua Tagovailoa lacks the most important ability… availability
Tua Tagovailoa had a good year as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, besides the fact that he only played in 13 games this year. I wrote an article yesterday on how the Miami Dolphins should trade Tua and sign Tom Brady. My fellow Dolphins fans did not like to say the least.
Ezekiel Elliott’s response to ‘overpaid’ label is hard to argue with
Ezekiel Elliott is taking accountability for his performance in an effort to stick with the Dallas Cowboys. A glaring reason the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is that Tony Pollard went out with an injury. The Cowboys rushed for just 76 yards in that game, Ezekiel Elliott’s 2.6 yards per carry a far cry from Pollard’s seasonal 5.2 average.
Patriots may have only wanted Matt Patricia because Lions were paying his salary
The New England Patriots might move on from former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia. With the Detroit Lions no longer paying Matt Patricia’s salary, the New England Patriots could be letting go of their de-facto offensive coordinator completely. New England head coach Bill Belichick seems to have exploited...
Eli Apple Tweets insensitive gloat mocking Bills, Damar Hamlin
Eli Apple took things too far in his gloat about the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals are moving on to the AFC championship game for the second year in a row and have every reason to be prideful of their performance. To get there, the Bengals took down the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on the road in tough weather, a team favored by many to win the Super Bowl this year.
Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game
Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.
Wild Twitter conspiracy claims Arden Key injured Patrick Mahomes on purpose
After Arden Key fell on Patrick Mahomes’ ankle, some on Twitter tried to push the idea that the Jaguars DE injured the Chiefs QB on purpose. Injuries happen in football games. It’s the reality of a game with physical tackling like football. But some tackles result in injuries by accident and some tackles result in injuries by design.
Patriots legend would return to New England if Tom Brady does too
Modern Patriots legend Devin McCourty was asked about a return to New England for 2023 and he’d be up for it if another legend returns too: Tom Brady. Since being drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots out of Rutgers in 2010, Devin McCourty has enjoyed immense success. He’s been a three-time Second-Team All-Pro selection and won three Super Bowls when Tom Brady helmed the offense. But now his time with the team who drafted him could be nearing its end.
Patriots rectify mistakes of 2022 by hiring a familiar face
The New England Patriots checked off a big priority of the offseason by rehiring Bill O’Brien as the team’s next offensive coordinator. The New England Patriots had massive offensive issues in 2022. After ranking sixth in points and 15th in yards in 2021, the team dropped to 17th and 26th in those categories, respectively, in 2022. They dropped from an average 2.54 points per drive to 1.63.
What time do the Cowboys play today, Sunday January 22?
When do the Cowboys kick off their NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 22nd?. The Dallas Cowboys will cap off the NFL Divisional Round games when they travel to take on the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers. What is Cowboys vs 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round?. Cowboys...
Nick Saban has never been more wrong than he was about Brock Purdy
Nick Saban can’t get them all right, but he could not have been more wrong about Brock Purdy. Though he did offer him coming out of high school, Nick Saban slept on Brock Purdy big time. While Saban has won six national titles at Alabama, Purdy is well on...
