Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
3 Chiefs who need to step up after Patrick Mahomes injury to return to Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has already said he’ll be ‘good to go’ for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game but he’ll need help for KC to get back to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs and the AFC Championship Game — that’s a combo as reliable as a Big-Mac (with ketchup, naturally) and fries. And after Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andy Reid’s team is heading back to the conference title game for the fifth consecutive year.
Bill O’Brien hired by Patriots: 3 Alabama replacements to hire as offensive coordinator

Bill O’Brien is officially gone from Alabama football as he’s been hired by the Patriots. Now who can the Crimson Tide get to replace him?. It finally happened. Whether Alabama football fans thought it was a pipe dream or too outlandish to be reality, the Crimson Tide are now free from overly frustrating offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after he accepted the same role with the New England Patriots for a return to the NFL.
Ezekiel Elliott’s response to ‘overpaid’ label is hard to argue with

Ezekiel Elliott is taking accountability for his performance in an effort to stick with the Dallas Cowboys. A glaring reason the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is that Tony Pollard went out with an injury. The Cowboys rushed for just 76 yards in that game, Ezekiel Elliott’s 2.6 yards per carry a far cry from Pollard’s seasonal 5.2 average.
Eli Apple Tweets insensitive gloat mocking Bills, Damar Hamlin

Eli Apple took things too far in his gloat about the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals are moving on to the AFC championship game for the second year in a row and have every reason to be prideful of their performance. To get there, the Bengals took down the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on the road in tough weather, a team favored by many to win the Super Bowl this year.
Patriots legend would return to New England if Tom Brady does too

Modern Patriots legend Devin McCourty was asked about a return to New England for 2023 and he’d be up for it if another legend returns too: Tom Brady. Since being drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots out of Rutgers in 2010, Devin McCourty has enjoyed immense success. He’s been a three-time Second-Team All-Pro selection and won three Super Bowls when Tom Brady helmed the offense. But now his time with the team who drafted him could be nearing its end.
Patriots rectify mistakes of 2022 by hiring a familiar face

The New England Patriots checked off a big priority of the offseason by rehiring Bill O’Brien as the team’s next offensive coordinator. The New England Patriots had massive offensive issues in 2022. After ranking sixth in points and 15th in yards in 2021, the team dropped to 17th and 26th in those categories, respectively, in 2022. They dropped from an average 2.54 points per drive to 1.63.
What time do the Cowboys play today, Sunday January 22?

When do the Cowboys kick off their NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 22nd?. The Dallas Cowboys will cap off the NFL Divisional Round games when they travel to take on the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers. What is Cowboys vs 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round?. Cowboys...
