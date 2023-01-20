Eli Apple took things too far in his gloat about the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals are moving on to the AFC championship game for the second year in a row and have every reason to be prideful of their performance. To get there, the Bengals took down the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on the road in tough weather, a team favored by many to win the Super Bowl this year.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO