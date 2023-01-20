Read full article on original website
Related
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?
Bernard Marcus is an American businessman and billionaire from Georgia, who is best known as the co-founder of Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
The Citizen Online
Help community year-round with Purposity
The community helped make the holidays of so many Fayette County Public Schools families brighter, and there is an always an opportunity to chip in via Purposity. The Purposity Holiday Angel Tree Program push came through in a big way, purchasing 100% of holidays needs, 688 items, for a total of $25,281.
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: Georgia tops ‘judicial hellhole’ ranking as juries go nuclear
Georgia policymakers never shy away from mentioning that Area Development Magazine has ranked the Peach State the best place to do business nine years running, and they have bragged about Georgia being the first state to re-open after the COVID-19 shutdowns. While the past few gubernatorial administrations have labored to...
The Citizen Online
Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries partner to bring Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program to Newnan
ATLANTA, January 18, 2023 — Beginning in March, Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) are partnering to offer a pre-apprenticeship training program in Newnan. Through this partnership, Newnan area residents will be eligible for a fully-funded 20-day construction education program that ends with training, credentialing and job placement.
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
Georgia seeing a shortage of primary care physicians
MACON, Ga. — A national foundation says one out of three Georgians -- more than 3.3 million people -- live in areas without a primary care physician. Rural counties with a lack of health resources are seeing the most need. According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Georgia...
Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Citizen Online
School choice legislation is likely from Georgia lawmakers this session
(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers are almost certain to discuss school funding and even school choice legislation during this year’s legislative session. “I think we’re going to have a very robust discussion when it comes to school funding, when it comes to vouchers and other issues that come before us,” House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, said during a press conference this week. “I believe we have … a very diverse state when it comes to education funding, whether you’re from rural Georgia, or whether you’re from urban Georgia, and how funding impacts us all and comes into this equation.”
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Sen. Raphael Warnock buys new home in DC for $1.15M
Fresh off a contentious race against Herschel Walker, junior democratic senator from Georgia Raphael Warnock has shelled out $1.15 million for a new Washington DC pad. Made up of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, the townhome had previously sold a year prior, for $730,000 — which means the last owners walked away with a hefty profit.
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand opening
A new restaurant recently opened in Georgia, attracting the attention of the world record-holding competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who will be performing at the grand opening event this weekend.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia has 9th-highest resignation rate in U.S., according to WalletHub study
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia has the 9th-highest resignation rate in the country, according to a new WalletHub study. The study ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C. according to their resignation rates both last month and over the last 12 months. Georgia has a 2.7% resignation rate...
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in Kennesaw
If you believe cliches about Italian restaurants, the best ones will be small and dark, with seating away from the windows and quiet booths lining the walls. Plus the classic Italian dishes piled high with pasta and protein will be served from a family-operated kitchen.
‘An even bigger food desert:’ Vine City neighbors concerned Walmart could close for good
ATLANTA — People in an Atlanta neighborhood are concerned about a possible long-term closure of their Walmart after a fire closed the store a month ago. It’s the location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WXIA 11 Alive
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
Comments / 2