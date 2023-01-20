(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers are almost certain to discuss school funding and even school choice legislation during this year’s legislative session. “I think we’re going to have a very robust discussion when it comes to school funding, when it comes to vouchers and other issues that come before us,” House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, said during a press conference this week. “I believe we have … a very diverse state when it comes to education funding, whether you’re from rural Georgia, or whether you’re from urban Georgia, and how funding impacts us all and comes into this equation.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO