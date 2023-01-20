ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

The Citizen Online

Help community year-round with Purposity

The community helped make the holidays of so many Fayette County Public Schools families brighter, and there is an always an opportunity to chip in via Purposity. The Purposity Holiday Angel Tree Program push came through in a big way, purchasing 100% of holidays needs, 688 items, for a total of $25,281.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

MARC HYDEN: Georgia tops ‘judicial hellhole’ ranking as juries go nuclear

Georgia policymakers never shy away from mentioning that Area Development Magazine has ranked the Peach State the best place to do business nine years running, and they have bragged about Georgia being the first state to re-open after the COVID-19 shutdowns. While the past few gubernatorial administrations have labored to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries partner to bring Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program to Newnan

ATLANTA, January 18, 2023 — Beginning in March, Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) are partnering to offer a pre-apprenticeship training program in Newnan. Through this partnership, Newnan area residents will be eligible for a fully-funded 20-day construction education program that ends with training, credentialing and job placement.
NEWNAN, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia seeing a shortage of primary care physicians

MACON, Ga. — A national foundation says one out of three Georgians -- more than 3.3 million people -- live in areas without a primary care physician. Rural counties with a lack of health resources are seeing the most need. According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

School choice legislation is likely from Georgia lawmakers this session

(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers are almost certain to discuss school funding and even school choice legislation during this year’s legislative session. “I think we’re going to have a very robust discussion when it comes to school funding, when it comes to vouchers and other issues that come before us,” House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, said during a press conference this week. “I believe we have … a very diverse state when it comes to education funding, whether you’re from rural Georgia, or whether you’re from urban Georgia, and how funding impacts us all and comes into this equation.”
GEORGIA STATE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Sen. Raphael Warnock buys new home in DC for $1.15M

Fresh off a contentious race against Herschel Walker, junior democratic senator from Georgia Raphael Warnock has shelled out $1.15 million for a new Washington DC pad. Made up of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, the townhome had previously sold a year prior, for $730,000 — which means the last owners walked away with a hefty profit.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
GEORGIA STATE

