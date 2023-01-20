ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsburg, GA

The Citizen Online

Help community year-round with Purposity

The community helped make the holidays of so many Fayette County Public Schools families brighter, and there is an always an opportunity to chip in via Purposity. The Purposity Holiday Angel Tree Program push came through in a big way, purchasing 100% of holidays needs, 688 items, for a total of $25,281.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 50 and American Legion District Four hosts Four Chaplains Remembrance Ceremony

Peachtree City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 50, along with American Legion District Four, will be hosting this year’s Four Chaplains Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, February 4th, 2pm @ Peachtree City United Methodist Church, 225 Robinson Rd, Peachtree City, GA 30269. This ceremony embodies the principles of selfless service to...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Euthanasia imminent at overcrowded animal shelter

When Laylah came to the Coweta County Animal Shelter last January, she was so severely neglected and malnourished she couldn’t even walk. A year of food, attention and medical care later, the little Staffordshire Bull Terrier with the comically large ears and stumpy legs can run and play normally. She loves people and dogs, has been vaccinated and is heartworm negative.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries partner to bring Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program to Newnan

ATLANTA, January 18, 2023 — Beginning in March, Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) are partnering to offer a pre-apprenticeship training program in Newnan. Through this partnership, Newnan area residents will be eligible for a fully-funded 20-day construction education program that ends with training, credentialing and job placement.
NEWNAN, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Free three-day beekeeping course

UGA Extension Henry County is offering a three-day course on the basics of beekeeping. Topics include how to get started in beekeeping, equipment, bee biology, honey extraction, and other topics. The instructor is Mr. Tom Bonnell, a local beekeeper. He and his wife live on eight acres in Hampton. He...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wheelercatalyst.com

Food Review: Whataburger

Before last year, Whataburger had not existed in Georgia. Sure, the fast-food chain had some name recognition, mostly as “that place from Texas,” but not many had anticipated their expansion, especially to Kennesaw. When the location was finally open for the drive-thru, the line stretched from the window...
KENNESAW, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette Commission eyes Health Department building future, stricter dog tethering rules, and hiring extra legal help

Two commercial rezoning requests delayed since December are on the agenda for the Fayette County Commission this coming Thursday. One is for 13 currently undeveloped acres fronting on Ga. Highway 85 north to permit construction of a truck parking facility, and the other for 9 acres to build a self-storage facility fronting Ga. Highway 54 East of Fayetteville.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater

Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
The Citizen Online

Council’s Hwy. 54-74 decision a traffic boondoggle for Peachtree City

I am interrupting the history series on Peachtree City to issue a wake-up call. We know an elected official’s success is contingent upon his/her ability to comprehend and influence the issues of the constituents. Politicians must recognize the everyday concerns of those who elect them to office and act accordingly.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

