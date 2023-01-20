Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
A Georgia Military College Student Vanished In 2021 And Has Never Been LocatedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewnan, GA
The Citizen Online
Help community year-round with Purposity
The community helped make the holidays of so many Fayette County Public Schools families brighter, and there is an always an opportunity to chip in via Purposity. The Purposity Holiday Angel Tree Program push came through in a big way, purchasing 100% of holidays needs, 688 items, for a total of $25,281.
‘An even bigger food desert:’ Vine City neighbors concerned Walmart could close for good
ATLANTA — People in an Atlanta neighborhood are concerned about a possible long-term closure of their Walmart after a fire closed the store a month ago. It’s the location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 50 and American Legion District Four hosts Four Chaplains Remembrance Ceremony
Peachtree City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 50, along with American Legion District Four, will be hosting this year’s Four Chaplains Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, February 4th, 2pm @ Peachtree City United Methodist Church, 225 Robinson Rd, Peachtree City, GA 30269. This ceremony embodies the principles of selfless service to...
Newnan Times-Herald
Euthanasia imminent at overcrowded animal shelter
When Laylah came to the Coweta County Animal Shelter last January, she was so severely neglected and malnourished she couldn’t even walk. A year of food, attention and medical care later, the little Staffordshire Bull Terrier with the comically large ears and stumpy legs can run and play normally. She loves people and dogs, has been vaccinated and is heartworm negative.
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand opening
A new restaurant recently opened in Georgia, attracting the attention of the world record-holding competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who will be performing at the grand opening event this weekend.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
The Citizen Online
Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries partner to bring Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program to Newnan
ATLANTA, January 18, 2023 — Beginning in March, Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) are partnering to offer a pre-apprenticeship training program in Newnan. Through this partnership, Newnan area residents will be eligible for a fully-funded 20-day construction education program that ends with training, credentialing and job placement.
Foster care for pets aims to help families facing rising rents in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Shamiya Johnson and her mom Chavandia believe nothing is more important that family. “You want your family to be treated the same, and to be treated like you would treat them,” Shamiya said. Bella the cat is part of their family. But last year when they had to move, they were afraid they’d have to leave their cat behind.
henrycountytimes.com
Free three-day beekeeping course
UGA Extension Henry County is offering a three-day course on the basics of beekeeping. Topics include how to get started in beekeeping, equipment, bee biology, honey extraction, and other topics. The instructor is Mr. Tom Bonnell, a local beekeeper. He and his wife live on eight acres in Hampton. He...
wheelercatalyst.com
Food Review: Whataburger
Before last year, Whataburger had not existed in Georgia. Sure, the fast-food chain had some name recognition, mostly as “that place from Texas,” but not many had anticipated their expansion, especially to Kennesaw. When the location was finally open for the drive-thru, the line stretched from the window...
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in Kennesaw
If you believe cliches about Italian restaurants, the best ones will be small and dark, with seating away from the windows and quiet booths lining the walls. Plus the classic Italian dishes piled high with pasta and protein will be served from a family-operated kitchen.
fox5atlanta.com
Meet Little Dariya Denise: Baby born to couple in the middle of Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - Everyone has a story about Atlanta traffic, but one couple might know more than most. That is because their baby was born in traffic along Interstate 75. It was a typical busy Tuesday in November on the interstate. Loston and Deshai Fudd were in traffic. "Literally, my water...
The Citizen Online
Fayette Commission eyes Health Department building future, stricter dog tethering rules, and hiring extra legal help
Two commercial rezoning requests delayed since December are on the agenda for the Fayette County Commission this coming Thursday. One is for 13 currently undeveloped acres fronting on Ga. Highway 85 north to permit construction of a truck parking facility, and the other for 9 acres to build a self-storage facility fronting Ga. Highway 54 East of Fayetteville.
The Citizen Online
Douglasville woman jailed for firing pistol toward people on porch
A Douglasville woman is now in custody at the Fayette County Jail after allegedly firing a gun at several people last month in an altercation in the northern end of the county. Keshawn Milledge, 25, was arrested Jan. 19 on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of theft...
Schools are stocking up on Narcan | Which metro Atlanta districts have the medication
ATLANTA — As opioid overdoses increase across the country, 11Alive learned some metro Atlanta districts are stocking up on the life-saving drug Narcan. Fulton County Schools is the latest to announce it will soon be on hand in every school. "Looking at things that might be coming, or we...
Black Developer of Atlanta Micro Home Community Gifts Black Woman with Her Own Home
Lisa Williams rented a townhome in Atlanta for 12 years, until she was given a 60-day notice to vacate the residence. But little did she know that Booker T. Washington, a real estate developer who built a Black-owned micro home community, South Park Cottages in College Park, GA with his team, would make her dream of being a homeowner come true.
secretatlanta.co
Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater
Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
The Citizen Online
Council’s Hwy. 54-74 decision a traffic boondoggle for Peachtree City
I am interrupting the history series on Peachtree City to issue a wake-up call. We know an elected official’s success is contingent upon his/her ability to comprehend and influence the issues of the constituents. Politicians must recognize the everyday concerns of those who elect them to office and act accordingly.
Parents outrage after hundreds of students unenrolled from Fulton County high school
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that around 400 students were told Thursday that they are...
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
