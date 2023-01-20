A teacher from the Killen Independent School District has been fired for assigning students homework that has racial slurs. This is a very disturbing story. As reported by KVVN A Killeen ISD teacher has been fired after assigning middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racial slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." A concerned parent posted pictures of this assignment on social media and the school district wasted no time in launching an investigation. See photos of the assignment that was issued to these students below. **offensive language and racial slurs are contained**

