He’s thinking outside the Happy Meal box. North Wales TikToker Ashley Osbourne, who goes by the username @ozzy_on_a_mission, is known for his money-saving McDonald’s hacks. Some 4.6 million viewers have watched Osbourne’s latest drop, where he shows customers how to seemingly get two free chicken McNuggets. Instead of ordering a large meal with six nuggets, which costs $7.55 where he lives — he recommends ordering two four-piece McNugget Happy Meals for $7.41. That way, Osbourne reasons, you get two drinks, two bags of fries and eight nuggets for less than the six-pack. “You also get toys on top,” one user clapped. “I always do this!...

4 DAYS AGO