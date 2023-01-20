ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January

It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
New York Post

I know the secret to free chicken McNuggets — people are lovin’ this hack

He’s thinking outside the Happy Meal box. North Wales TikToker Ashley Osbourne, who goes by the username @ozzy_on_a_mission, is known for his money-saving McDonald’s hacks. Some 4.6 million viewers have watched Osbourne’s latest drop, where he shows customers how to seemingly get two free chicken McNuggets. Instead of ordering a large meal with six nuggets, which costs $7.55 where he lives — he recommends ordering two four-piece McNugget Happy Meals for $7.41. That way, Osbourne reasons, you get two drinks, two bags of fries and eight nuggets for less than the six-pack. “You also get toys on top,” one user clapped. “I always do this!...
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free 6-Piece McNuggets Today Only

It is often said that nothing in life is truly free, but the common expression thankfully does not apply to a one-day-only promotion McDonald's announced Wednesday. The chain known for its iconic Golden Arches is giving away free six-piece orders of their Chicken McNuggets today only, in celebration of the popular item being on the restaurant’s menu for 40 years, CNBC reports.
Thrillist

Get a Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger at Wendy's This Week

Wendy's is rolling out new deals every week in January in addition to a few month-long discounts. Those offers will make it hard for burger lovers to stay away from its drive-thru in a season of new year's resolutions. The fast food chain will offer a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger...
TheStreet

KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide

While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
Mashed

What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?

Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Thrillist

Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats

Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Thrillist

Taco Bell's New Cravings Trios Get You 3 Fan-Favorite Menu Items for $6

The week between Christmas and New Year's is a black hole meant to be spent on the couch with junk food and trashy television. It's practically law. For the diet portion of that equation, Taco Bell is queuing up several Cravings Trios that get you three fan-favorite menu items for just $6.
msn.com

I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Costco products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

Slide 1 of 13: I lost 40 pounds three years ago, and these Costco swaps helped me lose the weight and keep it off. Some of my favorite snacks are plantain chips, tortilla chips, dried mango, and chocolate clusters. I'm also a big fan of some of the store's easy pantry staples like rice, noodles, and salsa. Read the original article on Insider.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burger King is offering free fries for the next 6 months — how to get the deal

Burger King is giving out free French fries every week for the next six months. The fast food giant recently extended its Frequent Fry’er promotion, a deal for its Royal Perks members when they make any purchase on the Burger King app or BK.com. The free fry promotion is...
