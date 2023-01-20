ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Mowbray delivers warning over pace of Sunderland progress

By Michael Graham
 4 days ago

Sunderland told they may have to be very patient before securing Premier League return.

Tony Mowbray has warned Sunderland fans that the Championship is only going to get harder, no matter how steady the club’s progression might be.

Sunderland are back in the second tier after a painful four-year exile in League One and they have impressed too.

While the clubs promoted with Sunderland – Rotherham and Wigan – worry about relegation, the Black Cats are in-touch with the battle to reach the play-offs.

They will be looking to strengthen their chances of promotion in the next 11 days too before the transfer window closes, but Championship veteran Mowbray knows how difficult it’s going to be to get back into the Premier League.

"At some stage, this club has to get itself in a position where it believes it is going to win promotion," said Mowbray.

"This club spent four years in League One feeling that every year had to be a promotion year before it eventually got out, and we have to get to the point now in the Championship where we feel we are on our way back to the Premier League.

“We have to keep improving, and if the team is doing alright now and then it is better after this window, and then better after the summer window, then we have given ourselves a better chance to stay high in the league and pick up lots of points.

"The grey area in my mind, having been at Blackburn for four years, is that sometimes the league can feel as if it is there for you.

“Other years, you have teams like Fulham and Bournemouth last season where they have come out of the Premier League, they have £80m budgets to your £15m or whatever it might be, and it's really, really hard over 40-odd games to beat them.

"Whoever comes down out of the Premier League, and it might be Everton, it might be Leeds, it might be Wolves, on top of whoever doesn't go up from this league which might be Middlesbrough, Watford, Norwich, and then maybe Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday coming up, so next season's Championship might be even more competitive. Where do we put ourselves in that mix?

"This season, with total respect to the league, there are no Fulhams or Bournemouths in the league this year - although Burnley and Sheffield United are making a real good stab at it. The league might be really strong next year, depending on who comes down, who comes up, and who misses out on promotion.

"We might have a better season next year and yet still end up a place or two lower than this year!"

