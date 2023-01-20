The Waunakee Police Department is providing free steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners. According to the department’s Facebook post, vehicle thefts have been a problem and Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targeted due to an issue with the key mechanism. The locks are available at the police station and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Wisconsin Farmers Union teamed up with Farmers Union Enterprises Tuesday to donate 35,000 pounds of pork to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, according a news release from Wisconsin Farmers Union. “The donation is part of a giving spree that will see a total of 180,000 distributed to food banks in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin,” the release notes.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, Jan. 23-27 with a series of YouTube livestreams to raise awareness of the impact of salt on waterways. According to a news release, the DNR measures chloride levels in Wisconsin rivers over time, monitoring cumulative chloride loading results at 26 of the state’s largest river systems. Recent studies have shown a steep increase in chloride loads.

A traffic crash on Branch Street at University Avenue in Middleton has rendered the traffic signals inoperable. Due to supply chain issues, they’ll likely remain that way for some time.