Lucas Miller is Swanville Sr. High's December Student of the Month

Swanville Public School announced that the December 2022 Senior High Student of the Month is senior Lucas Miller. He is the son of Jeff and Renee Miller.

Miller enjoys playing sports, working with kids and coaching youth sports. He participates in a variety of school activities, including playing football, basketball and baseball since seventh grade, He has lettered in all three sports and received conference awards for both academic and athletic achievements.

Miller was in band in grades 7 – 11. He was a member of the trap shooting team as a sophomore and has participated in theater his sophomore and senior years. He served on Student Council in eighth grade and then since 10th grade.

Outside of school, Miller coaches youth basketball, went on a church mission trip in 2019 and has volunteered his time and talents with Vacation Bible School since 2017. He has volunteered at SAB meat raffles.

Miller said his favorite thing about school is being able to see his friends, learning new things and playing sports.

Achievements for Miller include being on the A Honor Roll since seventh grade, being on the Morrison County Basketball Team and the Prairie Conference All-Conference team in school year 2021/22.

“I am honored to be able to say a few words about Lucas Miller. He has been a teacher’s assistant in my classroom for the last year. Lucas makes a favorable impression on the students and staff members and easily gains acceptance by others. He is always willing to go the extra mile to benefit the students. Lucas has earned the students’ respect by setting goals, limits and by being a positive role model,” said Diane Schleicher, kindergarten teacher.

“Lucas challenges himself in the classroom taking many college courses where he excels. Lucas has always challenged himself in everything he does and strives to do the best he can,” said Special Education teacher and coach Adam Gerads. “What makes Lucas’ success in the classroom more impressive is that he is a three-sport athlete, he is involved in student council and he volunteers many hours within the school and the community. Lucas is a very well-rounded kid who will be very successful after graduating high school this coming spring.”

Miller’s advice for other students is to: “Work hard and do your best in everything that you do.”

Miller plans to attend college and is considering a career in education or occupational therapy.