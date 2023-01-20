Local fourth graders learn about energy efficiency

Employees from Stearns Electric Association recently visited fourth graders at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall to provide an interactive presentation on energy efficiency and electrical safety.

Throughout the one-hour session, students learned about the different types of electricity, conductors and insulators and sources of energy. Students also participated in an all-class knowledge check and provided ideas on how they can conserve more energy at home.

Stearns Electric’s live, energized home and farm model was the highlight of the presentation. Used as a tool to show students what can happen when they get too close to electrical equipment, students were fascinated with the electrical sparks and arc flashes demonstrated on the model.

The most important piece of knowledge students walked away with was information on how to react in a vehicle accident involving any electrical equipment. As the fourth grade students learned, people should always stay in their vehicle if it hits a power pole, unless that vehicle is on fire. If that vehicle is on fire near a power pole, people should jump out of the vehicle, keeping their feet together and shuffle as far away from the accident as they can.

Following the live demonstration, one lucky student was selected to dress up as a lineworker. Donning a hard hat, rubber gloves, pole climbers, safety glasses and a utility belt, these students got to experience the real-life equipment line workers use on a daily basis.

As part of Stearns Electric’s commitment to safety and community, the Cooperative presents an annual one-hour energy efficiency and safety demonstration to fourth grade classrooms throughout its service territory.

For more information on these presentations, visit www.stearnselectric.org.