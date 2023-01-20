ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Macron proposes major boost in French military spending, to 400 billion euros for the period through 2030

By AP
 4 days ago

MONT-DE-MARSAN, France (AP) — President Macron proposes major boost in French military spending, to 400 billion euros for the period through 2030.

Sweden’s NATO bid in doubt after Turkey's Erdogan refuses support

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out supporting Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, venting anger following a burning of Islam’s holy book in Stockholm over the weekend. “If you cannot show this respect, then, sorry, but you will not see any support from us on the NATO issue,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday, without indicating whether or not that meant the door for negotiation was now closed. ...
A look at Leopard 2 tanks that could soon be sent to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Following intense pressure from its allies, Germany appears to be inching toward approving deliveries of high-tech Leopard 2 main battle tanks that Ukraine and its biggest Western backers hope will boost Kyiv’s fight against Russian invaders. Over the weekend, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin would not get in the way if Poland — arguably Ukraine's most vocal supporter among European Union neighbors — wants to ship Leopard 2 tanks from its arsenal across the border into Ukraine. And Germany is...
US confronts China over companies’ ties to Russian war effort

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. The people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, declined to detail the support except to say that it consists of non-lethal military and economic assistance that stops short of wholesale evasion of the sanctions regime the...
WASHINGTON STATE
U.S business activity downturn eases slightly; euro zone back to growth

NEW YORK/LONDON Jan 24 (Reuters) - The downturn in U.S. business activity eased slightly in January even as it contracted for the seventh straight month while euro zone business activity made a surprise return to modest growth, as two of the world's major economies hope to avert recession this year, surveys showed on Wednesday.
Bali welcomes back 1st flight from China as COVID rules ease

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A direct flight from China landed in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for the first time in nearly three years on Sunday after the route was suspended due to the pandemic. At least 210 people were on board the chartered plane operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air from Shenzhen in China's southern Guangdong province. Some Chinese tourists who arrived at the airport in Bali said they were...
AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:16 a.m. EST

Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes NEW YORK (AP) — Over the past few years, a number of companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the biggest of those companies have failed spectacularly. Last week, Genesis filed Chapter 11, joining Voyager Digital, Celsius and BlockFi in the list of companies that have either...
WASHINGTON STATE
