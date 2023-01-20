Twinco Capital, the first global supply chain finance solution that covers the production cycle from purchase order to final invoice payment, announced today it has closed a $12 million equity and debt round. The investment was led by Quona Capital, and included participation from Working Capital, as well as existing investors Mundi Ventures and Finch Capital. Zubi Capital provided the venture debt portion. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion within the major sourcing countries and strengthen its technology and data capabilities, in particular in relation to ESG.

