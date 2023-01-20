Read full article on original website
Travel Companies Urged to Invest in Payments to Make the Most of Travel Boom
Travel companies are being urged to invest more in their payments and booking experiences to avoid losing out on the January holiday booking boom, as new data released today by open banking platform TrueLayer reveals the huge range of issues that holidaymakers face when booking travel. After several difficult years...
Deel Simplifies Global HR with New Full-Stack Platform
Deel, the global HR company, today announced the launch of Deel HR, US Payroll, and Deel Engage, making it possible, for the first time, to hire, manage, and pay global teams compliantly on one platform. This news comes as Deel hits $295 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) at a $12 billion valuation – up from just $57 million ARR a year ago.
BNY Mellon and Fiserv Expand Real-Time FX Rate Quotes Capabilities for Payments from U.S. Financial Institutions
BNY Mellon and Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, have joined forces to deliver additional capabilities for real-time foreign exchange (FX) rate quotes for payments from U.S. financial institutions. Using innovative application programming interface (API) connectivity, financial institutions leveraging Payments Exchange: Foreign Exchange Services from...
Auriga Expands Into Central & Eastern Europe Market for Digital Self Service Banking Technology
Auriga, a global software provider for the omnichannel banking and payments industry, today announced it is taking a majority shareholding in F1 Solutions, a Warsaw-based, multi-vendor ATM, cash management and cash recycler software vendor. The deal furthers Auriga’s international expansion strategy and will help the business enter the Polish market and grow in Central and EasternEurope (CEE).
Visa joins the Fintech District to support the growth of the Italian fintech ecosystem
Visa has signed a partnership with Fintech District, an international community of reference for the Italian fintech scene, with the aim of contributing to the evolution of the fintech ecosystem in Italy and fostering innovation and developing the next generation of payment solutions that improve the lives of consumers, businesses and communities.
Embedded Finance, Web3 and ESG Lead 2023 UK Fintech Investment Amid Recessionary Pressures, according to FIS Global Innovation Report
New research released today from FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, reveals global c-suite executives plan to invest significantly in Web3, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks and embedded finance in 2023, as companies look to fintech innovation to fuel growth despite economic uncertainty. The...
Twinco Capital raises $12 million led by Quona Capital to expand its next-gen supply chain finance platform
Twinco Capital, the first global supply chain finance solution that covers the production cycle from purchase order to final invoice payment, announced today it has closed a $12 million equity and debt round. The investment was led by Quona Capital, and included participation from Working Capital, as well as existing investors Mundi Ventures and Finch Capital. Zubi Capital provided the venture debt portion. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion within the major sourcing countries and strengthen its technology and data capabilities, in particular in relation to ESG.
Smart Pension launches three new fully sustainable investment strategies
Smart Pension, one of the UK’s leading workplace pension providers, announces the launch of three new fully sustainable lifestyle strategies with different growth fund options: the Smart Sustainable Growth Core Fund, Smart Sustainable Growth Fund (the Smart Pension default fund) and Smart Sustainable Growth Plus Fund. All three growth funds fully invest in funds that positively contribute to the planet and society, including investing in areas such as renewable energy projects, clean water and healthcare.
Bitfinex Becomes First Customer For New Tap ‘Cards as a Service’ B2B Revenue Stream
Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the regulated crypto app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to announce the launch of its CaaS ‘Cards as a Service’ B2B product (the “Product”) with leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex as the first client for this new service.
