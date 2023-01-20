ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, now open

Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, recently opened its doors on the corner of Cheltenham Avenue and N. Broad Street, just across the street from the Rite Aid in Elkins Park. The restaurant offers pick-up and delivery options for the surrounding areas. Their hours of operation are:. Thursday- 4:00pm...
ELKINS PARK, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity

People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
ELLSWORTH, PA
philasun.com

Hold the Relish…

Relish, a West Oak Lane gathering place for everyone from powerbrokers to people having a date night, closes Sunday. But the building probably won’t be empty long. Usually, if you’re looking for someone in Philadelphia’s political class on Election Day, you go to the Relish restaurant at 7152 Ogontz Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PLANetizen

Digging Into SEPTA’s Problems

At a hearing on Monday, Philadelphia’s city council will discuss the proposed changes to Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s (SEPTA) bus routes, which manages public transit in the city and beyond. Matt Sullivan reports on the story for the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to Sullivan, “Much of what is possible...
WHYY

Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey

An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Enter to Win the Valentine’s Day Weekend of Indulgence in Philly Sweepstakes

Presented by Visit Philadelphia and Main Line Today…. The City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection is the perfect place to spend Valentine’s Day weekend. Think about it. There are the quaint cobblestone streets; dimly lit, James Beard Award-winning restaurants; museums with jaw-dropping collections; spas at the ready for pampering; and not one but two Robert Indiana LOVE statues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

Upscale restaurant coming to Northern Liberties

SIN Philadelphia steakhouse will open this year at 1102 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties, on the ground level of a 51-unit apartment complex that will also open in 2023. SIN is an acronym for Steak Italian Nightlife, and aims to open in September. The 4,750-square-foot space will feature a main...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

