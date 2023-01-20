Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?Ted RiversPennsylvania State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers. The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking...
Don’t throw away that broken item. A coalition of Philly volunteers will help you fix it
Sometimes, things break. But that shouldn’t necessarily mean an automatic trip to the trash can. Some things — as a Philly-based group seeks to teach residents — can be mended or fixed. A collective of about 175 volunteers, Philly Fixers Guild stands ready to help you and...
billypenn.com
Jim’s Steaks is buying next-door neighbor Eyes Gallery, as the shops rebuild after last summer’s fire
Eyes Gallery has sold its original home to neighboring Jim’s Steaks, another iconic South Street establishment. Both small businesses were devastated by a July 2022 fire that originated in electrical wiring at Jim’s. The cheesesteak spot, which recently shared plans for rebuilding, will expand into the former gallery...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
glensidelocal.com
Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, now open
Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, recently opened its doors on the corner of Cheltenham Avenue and N. Broad Street, just across the street from the Rite Aid in Elkins Park. The restaurant offers pick-up and delivery options for the surrounding areas. Their hours of operation are:. Thursday- 4:00pm...
Jerry Blavat’s Health Condition Details, Funeral Arrangements
The funeral for Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey who died on Friday at age 82 will be held on Saturday, January 28 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race Street in Philadelphia. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with mass scheduled at 11:30...
Philadelphia opens Housing Choice Voucher waiting list for first time in 12 years
Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List: After the two-week period ends, a lottery will randomly select 10,000 applicants to be added to the list.
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
billypenn.com
$400k spend for Gym; What’s the READI delay?; Another St. Joe’s merger | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. API PA backs Helen Gym for mayor, pledging $400k spend. Pa.’s statewide Asian American civil rights and advocacy organization is backing former Councilmember Helen...
Contractor Ripped Off Philly Area Homeowners For $475K, Faces 300 Felonies: DA
A Collegeville contractor is accused of defrauding Philadelphia-area homeowners out of nearly half a million dollars, and is now charged with more than 300 felonies as a result, authorities say. Joseph Ford, the 53-year-old owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, sits in the Montgomery County lockup in lieu of a...
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity
People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users
An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users. Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
philasun.com
Hold the Relish…
Relish, a West Oak Lane gathering place for everyone from powerbrokers to people having a date night, closes Sunday. But the building probably won’t be empty long. Usually, if you’re looking for someone in Philadelphia’s political class on Election Day, you go to the Relish restaurant at 7152 Ogontz Avenue.
Philadelphia’s Chinatown celebrates the ‘Year of the Rabbit’ amid rising Asian hate, ‘76 Place’ disagreements
Thousands welcomed the “Year of the Rabbit” this weekend during Lunar New Year celebrations in Philadelphia’s Chinatown. The streets were packed Sunday with families celebrating the occasion, with fireworks and dancing lions to complete the scene that started at the corner of 10th and Spring St.. Volunteer...
PLANetizen
Digging Into SEPTA’s Problems
At a hearing on Monday, Philadelphia’s city council will discuss the proposed changes to Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s (SEPTA) bus routes, which manages public transit in the city and beyond. Matt Sullivan reports on the story for the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to Sullivan, “Much of what is possible...
Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey
An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
mainlinetoday.com
Enter to Win the Valentine’s Day Weekend of Indulgence in Philly Sweepstakes
Presented by Visit Philadelphia and Main Line Today…. The City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection is the perfect place to spend Valentine’s Day weekend. Think about it. There are the quaint cobblestone streets; dimly lit, James Beard Award-winning restaurants; museums with jaw-dropping collections; spas at the ready for pampering; and not one but two Robert Indiana LOVE statues.
Upscale restaurant coming to Northern Liberties
SIN Philadelphia steakhouse will open this year at 1102 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties, on the ground level of a 51-unit apartment complex that will also open in 2023. SIN is an acronym for Steak Italian Nightlife, and aims to open in September. The 4,750-square-foot space will feature a main...
Comments / 0