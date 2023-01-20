Read full article on original website
Visa joins the Fintech District to support the growth of the Italian fintech ecosystem
Visa has signed a partnership with Fintech District, an international community of reference for the Italian fintech scene, with the aim of contributing to the evolution of the fintech ecosystem in Italy and fostering innovation and developing the next generation of payment solutions that improve the lives of consumers, businesses and communities.
SEBA Bank Launches an Innovative Offering
SEBA Bank, a FINMA regulated, licensed digital assets bank, today announces an innovative offering for its clients. SEBA Bank is shaping the future of finance, simplifying crypto banking for its clients, whether traditional or crypto-savvy investors. Clients are the focus at SEBA. Become a client and discover first-class crypto banking.
Auriga Expands Into Central & Eastern Europe Market for Digital Self Service Banking Technology
Auriga, a global software provider for the omnichannel banking and payments industry, today announced it is taking a majority shareholding in F1 Solutions, a Warsaw-based, multi-vendor ATM, cash management and cash recycler software vendor. The deal furthers Auriga’s international expansion strategy and will help the business enter the Polish market and grow in Central and EasternEurope (CEE).
Dawn Capital promotes Dan Chaplin to Partner on the back of stellar fintech investment record
Dawn Capital (‘Dawn’), Europe’s leading specialist B2B software investor, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Chaplin to Partner. The move makes the fintech specialist one of Europe’s youngest VC Partners and comes on the back of a stellar investment record. Dan joined the team...
Accenture Invests in Cosmo Tech, Expanding Clients’ Access to Digital Twin Simulation Technology
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment in Cosmo Tech, a global provider of digital twin simulation and optimization technology. The agreement, through Accenture Ventures, took place during the first phase of the company´s Series C fundraising. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005205/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment in Cosmo Tech, a global provider of digital twin simulation and optimization technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Smart Pension launches three new fully sustainable investment strategies
Smart Pension, one of the UK’s leading workplace pension providers, announces the launch of three new fully sustainable lifestyle strategies with different growth fund options: the Smart Sustainable Growth Core Fund, Smart Sustainable Growth Fund (the Smart Pension default fund) and Smart Sustainable Growth Plus Fund. All three growth funds fully invest in funds that positively contribute to the planet and society, including investing in areas such as renewable energy projects, clean water and healthcare.
Plum launches its personal finance app in five more European countries
Plum, the smart European money app, is today announcing its launch in five new European countries: Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece and Cyprus. Plum customers in these markets can now connect their bank accounts to the app. With its unique automated tools, Plum supports people to manage their finances, helping them fight money inertia when it comes to making smart financial decisions. This includes helping people to automatically set aside money regularly, according to their goals.
Worldline Contributes to the Tokenise Europe 2025 Report to Help Organisations Starting Their Tokenisation Journey
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, has participated in the compilation of the report entitled “Tokenise Europe 2025: Initiative aims to drive tokenisation”. The European Commission and the Association of German Banks have co-founded an initiative on the importance of tokenisation with the support of the management consultancy Roland Berger and the participation of over 20 member organisations from France, Germany, Portugal, Italy, Liechtenstein, Sweden and Spain.
Deel Simplifies Global HR with New Full-Stack Platform
Deel, the global HR company, today announced the launch of Deel HR, US Payroll, and Deel Engage, making it possible, for the first time, to hire, manage, and pay global teams compliantly on one platform. This news comes as Deel hits $295 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) at a $12 billion valuation – up from just $57 million ARR a year ago.
finova Payment and Mortgage Services Launches Partnership With Loans Warehouse
Finova Payment and Mortgage Services today announces its partnership with Loans Warehouse, one of the highest-ranked second charge mortgage brokers in the finance industry. Through the partnership of Loans Warehouse to finova Payment and Mortgage Services’, its directly authorised (DA) intermediary network will have access to a market-leading range of second mortgage, bridging and development finance products. Loans Warehouse’s award-winning service helps consumers find the right solution for a range of different loans.
Sanctions screening fintech GSS raises £37m in first funding round
RegTech innovator Global Screening Services (GSS) today announced the completion of a successful initial funding round, having raised over $45m / c.£37m from major investors, including AlixPartners, The Cynosure Group, and MUFG. Randal Quarles, chairman and co-founder of The Cynosure Group, and former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve System and Chairman of the Financial Stability Board, has joined the GSS board. William Langford, Global Head of Financial Crimes Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer for the Americas at MUFG, will serve as an observer to the GSS Board.
Tuesday Upgrades Downgrades: Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate, Shopify, Skyworks, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday, Zoom Video
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Altice USA, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate Technology, Shopify, Skyworks Solutions, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday and Zoom Video Communications.
Brush Claims Welcomes Clay Rising As Chief Claims Officer
Brush Claims (Brush), an insurtech claims solution firm using innovative proprietary technology, welcomes innovative insurance veteran Clay Rising as its Chief Claims Officer to maintain the overall strategic direction of the company’s global claims operation. Rising brings more than 21 years of significant insurance sales, adjustment and risk management experience, making his new role a strategic addition to the rapidly growing Brush Claims team.
Fintech 11Onze launches open-access website offering free financial literacy training for teachers
To cater to the rising demand for financial education in schools, community fintech 11Onze has launched a website 11Onze Escola for Catalan teachers unlocking free access to a wealth of information, guides and games on money matters. Escola shares instructive guides for teachers and also games to test the acquired...
Recap Launches Game-changing Crypto Tax Dashboard, Helping Investors Understand Their Crypto-net-worth and Taxes
Crypto tax calculation service, Recap, has announced the release of the Recap Dashboard, providing UK investors with a single view of their crypto portfolio – critically removing the disconnect between crypto trades and taxes. The Recap Dashboard is set to be a game changer for investors in cryptoassets, NFTs...
PhonePe raises growth funds at a $12 billion valuation, led by General Atlantic
PhonePe, one of India’s largest fintech platforms, has announced it has raised $350 million in funding from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion. The General Atlantic investment marks the first tranche of an up to $1 billion total fundraise that PhonePe has commenced in January 2023. Other new marque global and Indian investors have already been signed up for the second tranche, which is expected to close next month. The fundraise follows PhonePe’s recently announced change of domicile to India and full separation from Flipkart. PhonePe plans to deploy the new funds to make significant investments in infrastructure, including the development of data centers and help build financial services offerings at scale in the country. The company also plans to invest in new businesses, including Insurance, Wealth Management, and Lending.
Tandem rewards savings customers with Top Up launch
Tandem Bank, the UK’s greener digital bank, has launched an interest rate top up for its instant access savings accounts. Under the new Top Up, available today, customers are invited to apply the rate to their instant access savings account – adding an increased rate on top of their existing rate which will apply for 12 months.
Here's Why HighPeak Energy Shares Are Rising
HighPeak Energy Inc HPK shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company late Monday initiated a strategic alternatives process that includes a potential sale. Strategic Alternatives: HighPeak's board voted to initiate a process to evaluate certain strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The company did not set a timetable for the conclusion of its evaluation, but alternatives include a potential sale of the oil and natural gas company.
Channeling frustration into program management software
SAN FRANCISCO – Charter Space, a London startup offering program management software for satellite missions, is the product of sheer frustration. While managing a satellite mission for Anchor Orbital, a former U.K. startup developing electrodynamic tethers, Yuk Chi Chan, Charter co-founder and CEO, found himself “stymied and bogged down by inefficient tooling and processes” at every turn. “It took me so long to get anything done, that ultimately that company died,” Chan told SpaceNews.
Deloitte and Marqeta Announce Alliance to Accelerate Payment Modernization
Deloitte and Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform, today announced a strategic alliance to provide innovative payment solutions and accelerate the payment modernization efforts of banks, fintechs, and payments providers. The alliance combines the benefits of Deloitte’s payments expertise and consulting services, including digital transformation, strategy and operations, and...
