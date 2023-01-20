ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSAT 12

Medical examiner identifies man killed in East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an East Side shooting on Sunday evening. Brandon Lamar Caldwell, 20, was shot and killed just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Police say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Man injured in motorcycle crash continues fight at SA hospital

(Seguin) – It’s been a week since a motorcyclist from Seguin was struck by a semi-truck. Today, Mike Buddenhagen, 52, continues his fight for life at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Buddenhagen has been in an induced coma and suffers a brain bleed from a fractured...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people

SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Wandering pony reunited with owner

SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

