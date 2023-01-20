Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of pistol-whipping ex, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, pistol-whipping her and then forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM. Ojoree Hebert, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Dec. 20 on the North Side, booking records show.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies man killed in East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an East Side shooting on Sunday evening. Brandon Lamar Caldwell, 20, was shot and killed just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Police say...
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD for the identity of hit-n-run suspect that killed man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities need the public's help with a hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday on San Antonio's East Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was crossing an intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive around 6:45 p.m. Police say that the man was...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
KSAT 12
Alleged confession from Andre McDonald to in-laws highlights Day 1 of his murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – The first witness to testify in the murder trial of an Air Force major wasn’t even scheduled to make an appearance on the witness stand. But that all changed after an alleged phone call the murder defendant made to his sister-in-law Friday. Cindy Johnson testified...
Man in critical condition after getting hit by car
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk and getting hit by a car. It happened around 8 a.m. on the 2200 block of SE Military Dr. on the southeast side of town. SAPD says the driver pulled...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex. SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street. Police said various residents reported an unknown...
seguintoday.com
Man injured in motorcycle crash continues fight at SA hospital
(Seguin) – It’s been a week since a motorcyclist from Seguin was struck by a semi-truck. Today, Mike Buddenhagen, 52, continues his fight for life at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Buddenhagen has been in an induced coma and suffers a brain bleed from a fractured...
news4sanantonio.com
Man's face slashed after an argument between two women breaks out, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was hospitalized with a cut across his face after an argument between two women broke out Saturday evening, police say. Police responded to the 7600 block of US HWY 90 W at around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in...
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald confessed to killing his wife in front of daughter, sister-in-law says on witness stand
SAN ANTONIO – Three days before his murder trial was to begin, an Air Force major confessed to killing his wife, his sister-in-law testified in court Monday. Cindy Johnson was the first witness to testify in the trial of Andre McDonald, who is charged in the slaying of his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019.
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County
A search is underway for a 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Rodriguez Jr. was last seen Saturday near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937. Deputies said he was wearing a neon green...
news4sanantonio.com
15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
KTSA
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot by neighbor while mowing lawn, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in an area hospital after San Antonio police said he was shot after an argument with his neighbors while mowing his lawn on the East Side. The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ohio Street. Police...
news4sanantonio.com
Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people
SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating after man fires several shots into West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting after a man fired several rounds into a West Side apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to a shooting at 6600 W Commerce Rd., at around 9 a.m. Police say various residents reported that...
news4sanantonio.com
Wandering pony reunited with owner
SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
news4sanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig jackknifes, crashes into SUV along Southwest Bexar County highway
VON ORMY, Texas - Slick roads are believed to be the cause of a big rig accident along a Southwest Bexar County highway. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 35 near Benton City Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies and Von Ormy Police arrived to find an 18-wheeler...
