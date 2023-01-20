Bitcoin (BTC) managed to continue with its weekly growth surging more than 9% as the broader crypto market breach the long awaited $1 trillion mark. Following a brutal drawdown, Bitcoin (BTC) rocketed past $22,000, its highest level since mid-September. The flagship token rose amid positive reports in the producer price index (PPI) indicating the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policies have managed to pacify inflation.Investors and traders seemed to return to the market after the CME FedWatch tool indicated a 97% chance that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will raise rates by just 25 basis points, stering away from the 50 basis-point hikes in the December meeting.

1 DAY AGO