crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin mining machine-backed loans are to be sold off by bankrupt lender BlockFi
It has been reported by Bloomberg that bankrupt cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc. is planning to sell about $160 million worth of its loans backed by about 68,000 Bitcoin mining machines as part of its bankruptcy. Recovery Plans. In November, the New Jersey-based company, which filed for bankruptcy protection, started in...
crypto-economy.com
Despite the bankruptcy, Genesis is optimistic it can resolve disputes with creditors
As reported by the Reuters news agency on Monday, a lawyer for Genesis Global Capital, which has filed for bankruptcy, asserted that the cryptocurrency lender was optimistic about its ability to resolve its disputes with creditors this week, with an aim of emerging from Chapter 11 by the end of May.
crypto-economy.com
Shiba Inu Ecosystem Booms; SHIB AND BONE Attract Millions of Dollars
The Shiba Inu ecosystem has witnessed an exponential growth over the past couple of months. Shiba Inu (SHIB) climbed more than 19% in the last seven days with whale transaction volume spiking up to 25.06 trillion. Meanwhile, the ecosystem’s BONE token experienced heavy buying pressure ahead of the “Shibarium Public Beta TestNet launch”.
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Maintains Weekly Growth Above 9% as Crypto Market Crosses $1T
Bitcoin (BTC) managed to continue with its weekly growth surging more than 9% as the broader crypto market breach the long awaited $1 trillion mark. Following a brutal drawdown, Bitcoin (BTC) rocketed past $22,000, its highest level since mid-September. The flagship token rose amid positive reports in the producer price index (PPI) indicating the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policies have managed to pacify inflation.Investors and traders seemed to return to the market after the CME FedWatch tool indicated a 97% chance that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will raise rates by just 25 basis points, stering away from the 50 basis-point hikes in the December meeting.
crypto-economy.com
Axie Infinity (AXS) game token skyrockets 40% in just 24 hours
In recent market developments, the popular gaming token Axie Infinity (AXS) has made a big stride forward with a 40% gain in the last 24 hours. With this bull run, AXS reached a four-month high of almost $14. As per the latest data, about $104 million is locked in open contracts in perpetual futures tied to the AXS token. This figure was reached after an increase of over 150% in the last day.
