Read full article on original website
Related
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was around halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband both got the news at the same time, she said.
US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
Biden's offshore wind plan could create thousands of jobs but challenges remain
The United States is trying to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in order to meet its climate goals under the Paris climate agreement. A major contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions is the energy sector, which accounts for about 25% of total emissions. The Biden administration wants to significantly...
New DOJ lawsuit could break up Google
It’s the latest in a barrage of antitrust lawsuits against Google. It’s both the DOJ’s second case, and the second case targeting its ad business.
Looking for Amazon alternatives for ethical shopping? Here are some ideas
With the end of Amazon's charity donation program, AmazonSmile, some people feel worse about shopping on Amazon and are looking for ways to shop more ethically. Through AmazonSmile, which is ending by Feb. 20, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to a charity of the shopper's choice. The program has donated over $449 million globally, but the average donation per charity last year was around just $230, according to Amazon.
Elon Musk takes the witness stand to defend his Tesla buyout tweets
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. It also led...
Solana shakes off its death rattle with a 140% jump in value since the start of the year
The cryptocurrency’s underlying blockchain has also outpaced competitors in the number of developers contributing to it.
A recession might be coming. Here's what it could look like
Whether in the supermarket aisle, or the corporate suite, a lot of people are expecting a recession – even if there's no certainty there will be one at all. Survey after survey shows fears of recession are high. It's easy to see why. The Federal Reserve is increasing interest...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0