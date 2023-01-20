ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. to share in $63M in federal aid to support community schools | Friday Morning Coffee

By John L. Micek
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjVGn_0kLJ33mj00

(c) dglimages - stock.adobe.com

Community school programs in eastern and western Pennsylvania are among the 42 institutions that will share in $63 million in federal grant money aimed at expanding or establishing community school programs nationwide, the Biden administration said this week.

Community Schools in Eastern Pennsylvania , an Allentown-based nonprofit, and Communities in Schools Pittsburgh-Allegheny County , headquartered in Pittsburgh, respectively will receive $500,000 and $1.27 million in assistance, the administration said in a statement it released Wednesday.

The money, channeled through the Full-Service Community Schools grant program, will pay for capacity-building and other needs for the two institutions, according to the White House .

In a statement, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the schools an “essential component of accelerating our students’ learning and supporting their social, emotional, and mental health, and deepening community partnerships.

“At the height of the pandemic, community schools connected students and families with vital nutrition assistance, mental, physical, and other health services, and expanded learning opportunities,” Cardona continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pfljp_0kLJ33mj00

( Photo via the Philadelphia Tribune )

According to the administration, this year’s round of funding received the largest number of applications in the history of the program, “demonstrating the enormous need to have a continuum of coordinated support to address students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs,” the administration said in its statement.

The administration pointed to studies showing that “well-implemented community schools — with integrated student supports, active family and community engagement, expanded and enriched learning time, and collaborative leadership practices — can lead to improved student and school outcomes, particularly for students in high-poverty schools.”

The new round of funding “represents a huge step toward the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of doubling the number of Full-Service Community Schools across the country and raising the bar for our support of children,” Cardona said.

The post Pa. to share in $63M in federal aid to support community schools | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 2

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In April, she applied to a Pennsylvania program that promises to help homeowners recover from the financial impact of the pandemic. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Seeking to ease the burden of medical debt on working families, a plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled today by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna; and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The lawmakers likened the newly proposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members

Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Edy Zoo

Pennsylvania refuses to budge on minimum wage while 8.5 million workers across US see wages rise

HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania is stuck in the past, refusing to budge on its minimum wage of $7.25 per hour – a rate that has not changed since the federal government set it in 2009. This refusal to change has been causing financial hardship for low-wage workers in the Keystone State. Moreover, it comes at a time when 23 other states have increased their minimum wage this month, providing much-needed relief to millions across the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

General Assembly at Complete Standstill

State General Assembly at Complete Standstill while Speaker Plans Listening Tour. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania General Assembly is at a complete standstill. Last week, the state Senate recessed until February 27th as there's a legislative hold-up in the House. The House hasn't set rules or even selected committee chairs as both parties struggle for power. Each has a razor-thin majority that won't change until after vacancy elections February 7th. That House inactivity will be extended soon as new Speaker Mark Rozzi says he's conducting a "listening tour" around the state. The first session will be Wednesday night on the Carnegie Mellon University campus in Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish

The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change

Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Applications now open for conservation and outdoor recreation grants

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has opened applications for grant funding for recreation projects. Eligible causes include public parks, conservation, trail and river access, and other similar projects. Applications will remain open until April 5. For more information about grant eligibility, requirements, and to access the online grant application portal, visit the DCNR grant webpage. The video below provides additional guidance. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy