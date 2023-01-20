Crews with Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue battled a two story structure fire on Center Limestone Road late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. (See the photos below). The blaze was extinguished and cleared around 1:30 am on Sunday morning. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The building was owned by Philip Christensen and was a total loss, said Chief Mike Jalbert.

FORT FAIRFIELD, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO