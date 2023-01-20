Read full article on original website
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue Battle Late Night Fire on Center Limestone Road
Crews with Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue battled a two story structure fire on Center Limestone Road late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. (See the photos below). The blaze was extinguished and cleared around 1:30 am on Sunday morning. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The building was owned by Philip Christensen and was a total loss, said Chief Mike Jalbert.
Man Arrested In Eagle Lake For Drug Trafficking
Eagle Lake, Maine (WAGM) - On January 4th, Trooper Matt Curtin applied for, and was granted, a search warrant for 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. The search warrant was related to recent burglary/theft investigations throughout the Saint John Valley in which the homeowner, 45-year-old Kyle Robertson, was developed as a suspect. Recent information obtained indicated that Robertson was likely in possession of stolen property.
Aroostook County man charged with drug trafficking
