Read full article on original website
Related
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was around halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband both got the news at the same time, she said.
Elon Musk: 'I had no ill motive' in tweet about Tesla buyout
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to the stand for a third day Tuesday in a class-action lawsuit brought by Tesla investors who allege he misled them with a tweet about a deal that never happened, testifying that his intent had been to let his shareholders know he was considering a buyout. The 51-year-old billionaire resumed — under the friendly questioning of his own lawyer, Alex Spiro — his staunch defense at a trial centering on two 2018 tweets indicating he had lined up the money to take Tesla private. As Spiro gently prodded him, Musk told the nine-person jury he had stated only that he was “considering” a Tesla buyout but never promised a deal would get done. But, Musk said, he thought it important to get the word out to investors that Tesla might be poised to end its eight-year run as a publicly held company. “I had no ill motive,” Musk said. “My intent was to do the right thing for all shareholders.”
Binance processed nearly $350 million in bitcoin for Russian 'money laundering engine' Bitzlato, report says
Binance processed $346 million for the Bitzlato, the crypto exchange shut down by US authorities, Reuters reported. The report reviewed blockchain data that showed Binance was the largest bitcoin handler and largest receiver of funds from Bitzlato. Binance has been accused previously of processing crypto tied to illegal activity and...
15 Tools To Organize Your Desk
We’ve gathered some of our favorite tools to make your office space work for you, whether at home or in the office.
Comments / 0