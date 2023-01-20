ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Off-duty officer robbed at knifepoint in Brooklyn; suspects on the loose

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWH7k_0kLJ2OGw00

An off-duty NYPD traffic officer was robbed at knifepoint in Brooklyn early Thursday morning, police say.

According to authorities five people approached the 32-year-old officer, took out a knife and took his wallet and iPhone while on a northbound L train at the Livonia station before getting away.

The off-duty officer wasn't injured.

No arrests have been made at this time. Those individuals responsible are still at large.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot trying to stop shoplifters in Midtown: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A store clerk was shot in the knee while trying to stop a group from shoplifting in Midtown, police said. A group of men entered the store on Ninth Avenue around midnight on Jan. 17. The men took roughly $200 in items and left the store, police said. An employee, 32, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled (EXCLUSIVE)

An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Suspects wanted in abduction attempt in Elmsford

A manhunt is underway for a suspect, or suspects, in an alleged abduction attempt in Elmsford on Sunday. Police say the incident happened near the Sam's Club on Saw Mill River Road around 5 p.m. News 12 cameras captured officers going into the store and sectioning off a portion of...
ELMSFORD, NY
New York Post

Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe after chasing burglar in NYC facility

A sanitation worker was smacked in the head with a pipe on Saturday when he chased a burglar through a sanitation facility, sources said. The 60-year-old superintendent was closing up the facility Saturday around 11 p.m. in Woodside when he saw a man leaving an office wearing a sanitation jacket that had a badge on it, sources said. The worker yelled and ran after the suspect who picked up a pipe and threw it at him, striking him in the head. The assault suspect then dropped the jacket and fled, sources said. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a head wound. The sanitation department was checking to see if anything was stolen. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC teen shot on city bus in the Bronx

A teenager was shot on a city bus in the Bronx on Saturday, according to police. The shooting happened aboard a BX5 bus near Metcalf and Story Avenue in Soundview shortly before 6 p.m., according to police and sources. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, sources said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dead, three others injured in Bronx shooting: police

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the stomach and three others were injured when shots rang out in the Bronx Saturday night, police said. The 33-year-old victim was struck in the torso near 1121 Morris Ave. in Concourse just before 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Two men were shot and one killed in a shooting that took place in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn Saturday night. Police were dispatched to the area of 1432 East 46th Street at around 9:15 pm after receiving 911 calls of gunshots in the area. Detectives with the NYPD’s 63rd Precinct reported two victims being reportedly struck by gunfire prior to police arrival. Both victims had been taken to the hospital before police arrived on the scene. A 30-year-old man was struck in the body, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. Both were The post Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Two dead and four wounded in separate shootings in NYC

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in separate shootings in The Bronx and Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder near 1432 E. 46th in Flatlands around 9:15 p.m., cops said. Both victims were privately transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where the 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead, according to police. The 28-year-old, whom police described as “highly uncooperative,” is recovering in stable condition. No arrests have been made. In the Bronx, a 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach and 29-year-old male was shot in the...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Group of 8 teens stab man in attempted robbery outside Staten Island deli, says NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a report that an attempt was made to rob an individual at knifepoint on the North Shore of Staten Island early Sunday morning. The incident was reported at about 12:12 a.m. at the post office at 202 Simonson Ave. in Mariners Harbor, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

News 12

133K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy