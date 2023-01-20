Off-duty officer robbed at knifepoint in Brooklyn; suspects on the loose
An off-duty NYPD traffic officer was robbed at knifepoint in Brooklyn early Thursday morning, police say.
According to authorities five people approached the 32-year-old officer, took out a knife and took his wallet and iPhone while on a northbound L train at the Livonia station before getting away.
The off-duty officer wasn't injured.
No arrests have been made at this time. Those individuals responsible are still at large.
