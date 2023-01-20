Read full article on original website
Gov. Beshear names January in honor of former Louisville shelter dog
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Ethan the Dog was honored by Kentucky's governor on Monday. The former shelter dog received the 2022 Hero Dog Award back in November. Ethan gained notoriety after being found outside the Kentucky Humane Society, presumably left for dead. In an effort to bring awareness to his...
Beshear touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky communities can apply for certification through a program that evaluates the services being offered to residents seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program last year. Since then, the Office of...
Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff called the problem a “technical glitch." The department has instructed private vendor Kentucky Interactive to identify the source of the glitch so it does not happen again, Midkiff told the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company also will compensate anyone for overdraft fees they incurred.
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Kentucky Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue confirmed to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The State told the Herald-Leader it was a glitch by private vendor Kentucky Interactive. It manages the agency’s online tax payment system. Of the 7,881 taxpayers impacted, 5,355...
Make under $60,000? Here's how you can get free tax help in Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tax season is here, and Gov. Andy Beshear wants to remind Kentuckians that filing assistance is available from the Department of Revenue. They are partnering with the IRS to operate Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites. The service will help those individuals who have an annual income...
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, linked to recent outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There has been a measles case confirmed in Kentucky. According to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, at least one case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky connected to the outbreak in Columbus, Ohio. State officials say the outbreak in Columbus has infected 85 children there...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm will be moving through the Midwest and Ohio Valley today. Folks in Kentucky will be riding the line!. This latest winter storm will have three different parts to it. The initial round. As the system moves in tonight we will see a period...
Kentucky State Police to be Equipped with Body-Worn Cameras, Enhancing Officer and Public Safety, Transparency
For the first time in the commonwealth’s history, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be equipped with body-worn cameras to increase officer safety and public trust. Today, at the training academy, KSP demonstrated the new integrated video recording system, which will be distributed to approximately 780 sworn personnel. “These...
Kentucky opioid settlement money coming soon
While the amount may sound like a lot, experts traveling the Commonwealth, and getting a real sense of the state’s opioid epidemic, are saying it’s only a drop in the bucket in terms of responding to the crisis.
2 Kentucky women indicted for murder by Kentucky AG
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday that a case presented by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in two women indicted on murder charges.
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now
MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
Kentuckians Barr, McGarvey named co-chairs of Bourbon Caucus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky congressmen will lead a congressional caucus formed more than a decade ago to promote policies strengthening the nation's bourbon industry. Republican Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey will serve as co-chairs of the Congressional Bourbon Caucus for the 118th Congress, it was announced Friday.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Here's a list of the biggest one-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
Kentucky high school students participate in all-girls welding competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forty-five students from different school districts across Kentucky participated in the first-of-its-kind competition -- an all-girls welding competition. The girls were given their assignments at the union training facility on Millers Lane in Louisville. Those in charge of the competition say they wanted to do an...
'We had to prioritize': Kentucky State Police buys 780 body cameras for officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one of the biggest police agencies in the Commonwealth, but for too long Kentucky State Police did not have body cameras. "Why did it take so long?" Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr. said. "It's truly the expense." The cameras themselves are an expense, while video storage...
This Is The Most Snow Kentucky Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
