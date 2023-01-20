ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Valle, TX

fox7austin.com

Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pflugerville: police

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - No arrests were made following a deadly shooting in Pflugerville over the weekend due to self-defense, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Jan. 21, around 9:11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive. When officers arrived, they found...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Police say northeast Austin homicide Saturday was in self-defense

AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a deadly shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night was in self-defense, and no one was arrested over the incident. Around 9:10 p.m., Austin Police Department officers were called to the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin Shells gas station employee arrested for murder: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 25-year-old man for murder following a shooting in East Austin. Police said on Jan. 21, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. When officers arrived, the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road

DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle has been torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers detail that the driver was traveling northbound on Hwy 130 at a rate of high speed, and was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot, killed at East Austin gas station: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting at an East Austin gas station overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to a Shell gas station in the 4500 block of E. MLK Jr Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Jan. 22. Police were flagged down to the scene about a disturbance inside the gas station.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating homicide at East Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas — A man died outside of a Shell gas station off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard late Saturday night. It happened east of Mueller, next to Morris Williams Golf Course. This is Austin’s sixth homicide of 2023. Austin police responded to a disturbance call inside...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin-Travis County EMS training bar owners to stop bleeding during mass casualty events

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and firefighters explained how to help save a life during mass casualty situations through the "Stop The Bleed" course on Monday. According to the Gun Violence Archive, last year, the U.S. saw more mass shootings than days, with 647 occurrences. Its data also shows this year we've seen nearly 40 mass shooting before January is over.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Adult declared trauma alert after Southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been taken to the hospital and declared a trauma alert after a crash in Southeast Austin. ATCEMS responded to a T-bone crash at E. Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road at 3 p.m. Jan. 22, where a person was reportedly pinned and unconscious. The...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

House declared 'a total loss' after structure fire in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire in Austin has been declared "a total loss" in the early morning hours on Tuesday. At 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews had been on the scene of a large structure fire in the 4500 block of Eric Circle.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for killing his wife in North Austin, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for shooting and killing his wife in their North Austin home, Austin police said. Police said on Jan. 19, around 3:55 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency call of a dead woman inside a home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

