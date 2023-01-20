Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pflugerville: police
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - No arrests were made following a deadly shooting in Pflugerville over the weekend due to self-defense, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Jan. 21, around 9:11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive. When officers arrived, they found...
Police say northeast Austin homicide Saturday was in self-defense
AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a deadly shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night was in self-defense, and no one was arrested over the incident. Around 9:10 p.m., Austin Police Department officers were called to the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
fox7austin.com
East Austin Shells gas station employee arrested for murder: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 25-year-old man for murder following a shooting in East Austin. Police said on Jan. 21, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. When officers arrived, the...
Family of man shot by Liberty Hill police calls for transparency
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Liberty Hill police last week has released a statement calling on law enforcement to release video of the incident. Twenty-one-year-old Jackson Lieber of Georgetown died after being shot on RM 1869 on Wednesday. Investigators...
Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road
DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle has been torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers detail that the driver was traveling northbound on Hwy 130 at a rate of high speed, and was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
fox7austin.com
Man shot, killed at East Austin gas station: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting at an East Austin gas station overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to a Shell gas station in the 4500 block of E. MLK Jr Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Jan. 22. Police were flagged down to the scene about a disturbance inside the gas station.
Police investigating homicide at East Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas — A man died outside of a Shell gas station off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard late Saturday night. It happened east of Mueller, next to Morris Williams Golf Course. This is Austin’s sixth homicide of 2023. Austin police responded to a disturbance call inside...
Williamson County deputies investigating unattended death of 16-year-old Georgetown boy
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) is investigating after the "unattended" death of a 16-year-old Georgetown boy. The body was found on Monday morning. The sheriff’s office did not say if it’s known when the teen died. Autopsy and toxicology results are both...
Austin-Travis County EMS training bar owners to stop bleeding during mass casualty events
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and firefighters explained how to help save a life during mass casualty situations through the "Stop The Bleed" course on Monday. According to the Gun Violence Archive, last year, the U.S. saw more mass shootings than days, with 647 occurrences. Its data also shows this year we've seen nearly 40 mass shooting before January is over.
APD evacuates homes in southeast Austin amid SWAT response
The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team responded to a call Saturday in southeast Austin.
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
fox7austin.com
Adult declared trauma alert after Southeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been taken to the hospital and declared a trauma alert after a crash in Southeast Austin. ATCEMS responded to a T-bone crash at E. Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road at 3 p.m. Jan. 22, where a person was reportedly pinned and unconscious. The...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
fox7austin.com
Family of inmate killed by corrections officer, community organizations hold protest in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The family of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright, who was shot and killed by a corrections officer in December, held a demonstration in San Marcos Sunday to protest and call for transparency in the investigation into his death. Community organizations Mano Amiga, Hays County Jail Advocates,...
House declared 'a total loss' after structure fire in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire in Austin has been declared "a total loss" in the early morning hours on Tuesday. At 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews had been on the scene of a large structure fire in the 4500 block of Eric Circle.
Family of man shot, killed by Hays County corrections officer protests for answers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It's been a month and a half since 36-year-old Joshua Wright – an inmate at the Hays County Jail – was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer. On Sunday, Wright's family and friends protested outside the Hays County Public Safety...
fox7austin.com
Strange sight: Over a dozen scarecrows found on side of North Austin road
AUSTIN, Texas - Over a dozen scarecrows have randomly popped up on the side of a North Austin road. The scarecrows can be found below US 183 and MoPac Exchange. According to social media users, the first scarecrow sighting began over the weekend. Not much is known about their sudden...
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for killing his wife in North Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for shooting and killing his wife in their North Austin home, Austin police said. Police said on Jan. 19, around 3:55 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency call of a dead woman inside a home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane.
KVUE
Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0