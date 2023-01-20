Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s KickerTom HandyTexas State
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Local Residents Hope This Is the Final Chapter for Toxic South Dallas FactoryNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas on the Cheap by RegionSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Koulai looking to help Lewisville build off historic season
Lewisville senior forward DJ Koulai fell in love with soccer at the age of 5 while playing in the streets with his brother, Junior, in their home country of Ivory Coast. The games were competitive, but Junior provided a lot of tips about soccer that have helped to make him the player that he is today. DJ has always had a goal scorer’s mentality and that was certainly true during the time that he played for his club team in the Ivory Coast and now with the Farmers.
This McKinney piano student is ranked in the region and statewide
Candace Paul has been studying at the McKinney-based Piano Dojo since she was about 12 years old. There, she was introduced to jazz improvisation and discovered a passion for the music style. Since then, she has received multiple state honors for her performances. Most recently, she was ranked No. 1...
This Little Elm resident wants to leave ‘a legacy of transparency and integrity’
Addison Owens moved to Little Elm in 2020 and has been an involved community member ever since, finding community through his church and local organizations. He is a big fan of the outdoors, faith, and all things food. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Plano City Council to discuss short term rentals at Monday meeting in light of recent arrests
The Plano City Council is slated to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 to discuss short-term rentals located throughout the city. On Jan. 20, 23 men ranged from ages 27 to 70 were arrested for visiting a brothel operating out of a short-term rental in Plano, according to NBCDFW. The brothel had moved from Dallas to Plano before shutting down after a police raid in September 2022.
5 things to do in Plano this upcoming week
Here are five things to do in and around Plano the week of Jan. 22.
5 things to do in Mesquite this upcoming week
Here are five things to do in and around Mesquite the week of Jan. 22.
Meet Carmen Roberts, former City Council and Economic Development Corporation Board member
Carmen Roberts bought land in Celina over 21 years ago and promptly fell in love with the area. Since then, she has served as a member of both the Celina City Council and the Celina Economic Development Corporation Board. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
This Carrollton Librarian says she may have ‘the best job in the world’
Robin Low is the Youth Services Librarian at the Carrollton Public Library, where she is certain she has the best job in the world and serves her community through a variety of programs. When she’s not working, Low can be found spending time in Downtown Carrollton, listening to music, or reading.
See how this Plano business owner brings something unique to his ice cream shop
Charlie Lin is a Plano resident and owner Churn and Bake, a new artisan creamery located at 2707 W 15th St suite C. His recipes tie in a variety of Asian flavors from his childhood, presenting them in a unique way. Please tell our readers a little about you.
AMBER Alert canceled for two McKinney girls, grandmother taken into custody
The McKinney Police Department has announced that 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe. "McKinney Police Detectives made an arrest tonight in the kidnapping of those two little girls last Thursday that led to an Amber Alert being issued. It has since been canceled," the department stated at 8:49 p.m. Sunday.
