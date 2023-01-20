Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win MillionsGeorge J. ZiogasEvart, MI
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Northville HeraldMount Pleasant, MI
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own DaughterOlive BarkerIsabella County, MI
Washtenaw County man dies along with dog in vehicle fire; Police suspect drunk driving
Alcohol appears to be a factor in a collision and car fire that killed a Dexter man and his dog in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Lima Township on Saturday morning.
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Montcalm Twp. assault
A man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a physical assault Friday evening.
WNEM
Traffic stop leads to standoff, arrest of wanted man, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A traffic stop led to a police standoff and the arrest of two people, including a wanted man, according to the Michigan State Police. Troopers conducted the traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 22. During which, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested for possession of an illegally possessed handgun, suspected crack cocaine, and counterfeit bills.
Detroit News
Man, 18, charged in fatal Friday shooting at Redford gas station
An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal early Friday morning shooting at a Redford Township gas station, police said Monday. Russell Tyshaun Briggs was arraigned Monday in Redford's 17th District Court and charged with second-degree murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Jan. 31. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.
Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy found in Clinton Township after wandering from home
Police on Monday said they began searching the area near the Saravilla Apartment complex, in the area of Harper Ave. and 15 Mile Rd., after the boy left his home.
Detroit News
Man, 22, found dead on NB Southfield Fwy. at I-96
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 96 near the Southfield Freeway ramp, forcing officials to shut down the ramp for several hours. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to...
Detroit News
Detroit police make arrests in rash of store robberies
One man has been charged and a second arrested in connection with a recent rash of store robberies in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. Twenty stores have been robbed since the start of the year, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during a Monday press briefing. Fernando...
1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
Westland police seek suspects in Kroger robbery
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery of a Kroger store. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Kroger located at 36460 Ford Road. Police say the two suspects, a man, and a woman, entered the store and put nine liquor bottles in a large pink bag. The store manager confronted the two suspects, and then the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.After that, the suspects got into a black pickup truck driven by another man.According to police, the suspects are described as a female wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, black pants and carrying a pink bag. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brassfield.
abc12.com
Flint police looking for infant allegedly kidnapped by mother
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing person's alert or the 18-month old. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking...
Detroit News
Dexter man, dog die after weekend crash, vehicle fire
A man and his dog were killed in a burning vehicle over the weekend in Washtenaw County, Michigan State Police said Monday. Officials said troopers from the state police's Brighton Post were called at about 8 a.m. Saturday to the area of Lima Center and Seitz roads in Dexter for a report of a vehicle fire. They arrived and found a deceased man and a deceased dog inside the vehicle.
Missing 5-year-old boy found dead in Clinton Township
Clinton Township police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy after his parents reported him missing. According to a tweet from Macomb County Public Alerts, Clinton Township Police Department had received a report of a child going missing near 15 Mile Road and Harper Avenue after being left home alone. Police said...
fox2detroit.com
Former Michigan public safety director charged with assault after hitting teen with flashlight, AG says
BAY CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The former director of public safety in Bay City is accused of assaulting a teen after he used his badge to confront three teenagers last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Nessel said 56-year-old Michael Cecchini, who was still the director at the time,...
abc12.com
Intoxicated man drove into Saginaw Bay early Saturday morning
Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help. Emergency responders got the man out of the vehicle and he is okay, the Bay County Sheriff's office investigation continues. Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help after his vehicle went...
Detroit News
Boy, 5, left with unattended gun shoots himself in hand on Detroit's west side
A 5-year-old Detroit boy who found an unattended gun shot himself in the hand and will lose a finger, police said. Deputy Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers were called at about noon Saturday to a hospital for a report of a young boy being treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand. Investigators said the boy's mother took him to the hospital.
Man arrested on parole violation after trying to hide in hole he cut into trailer floor
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A parole violation arrest prompted sections of W. Parnall Road to close for around five hours Saturday. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m., Jan. 21 to a trailer on W. Parnall Road near Rives Junction Road in Blackman Township. The department obtained a warrant to find a 25-year-old man who was absconding from his parole, police said.
Detroit News
1 dead, 6 wounded in fiery crash Saturday on Detroit's east side
Detroit police are investigating a crash Saturday involving an SUV in which one person was killed, three passengers were injured and three officers were reportedly sent to the hospital. Deputy Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said Saturday that a Dodge Durango with four occupants had been speeding around the city...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver dies after crashing into multiple cars, causing SUV to catch fire, police say
DETROIT – A driver died Monday morning after he crashed into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire in Detroit, police said. The crash happened before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) in the area of East Lantz Avenue and Irvington Street, according to authorities. A man crashed into...
Detroit News
Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body
Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
abc57.com
Two arrested after attempted homicide in St. Joseph Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich., --- Two people are behind bars after what officials are calling an attempted homicide on Saturday. The St. Joseph Public Safety Department says officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 1000 block of Church Street in St. Joseph Michigan. When police arrived, they say...
