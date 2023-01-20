ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare, MI

WNEM

Traffic stop leads to standoff, arrest of wanted man, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A traffic stop led to a police standoff and the arrest of two people, including a wanted man, according to the Michigan State Police. Troopers conducted the traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 22. During which, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested for possession of an illegally possessed handgun, suspected crack cocaine, and counterfeit bills.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Man, 18, charged in fatal Friday shooting at Redford gas station

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal early Friday morning shooting at a Redford Township gas station, police said Monday. Russell Tyshaun Briggs was arraigned Monday in Redford's 17th District Court and charged with second-degree murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Jan. 31. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.
REDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Man, 22, found dead on NB Southfield Fwy. at I-96

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 96 near the Southfield Freeway ramp, forcing officials to shut down the ramp for several hours. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police make arrests in rash of store robberies

One man has been charged and a second arrested in connection with a recent rash of store robberies in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. Twenty stores have been robbed since the start of the year, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during a Monday press briefing. Fernando...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton

BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
BURTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland police seek suspects in Kroger robbery

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery of a Kroger store. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Kroger located at 36460 Ford Road. Police say the two suspects, a man, and a woman, entered the store and put nine liquor bottles in a large pink bag. The store manager confronted the two suspects, and then the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.After that, the suspects got into a black pickup truck driven by another man.According to police, the suspects are described as a female wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, black pants and carrying a pink bag. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brassfield.
WESTLAND, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for infant allegedly kidnapped by mother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing person's alert or the 18-month old. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Dexter man, dog die after weekend crash, vehicle fire

A man and his dog were killed in a burning vehicle over the weekend in Washtenaw County, Michigan State Police said Monday. Officials said troopers from the state police's Brighton Post were called at about 8 a.m. Saturday to the area of Lima Center and Seitz roads in Dexter for a report of a vehicle fire. They arrived and found a deceased man and a deceased dog inside the vehicle.
DEXTER, MI
abc12.com

Intoxicated man drove into Saginaw Bay early Saturday morning

Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help. Emergency responders got the man out of the vehicle and he is okay, the Bay County Sheriff's office investigation continues. Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help after his vehicle went...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Boy, 5, left with unattended gun shoots himself in hand on Detroit's west side

A 5-year-old Detroit boy who found an unattended gun shot himself in the hand and will lose a finger, police said. Deputy Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers were called at about noon Saturday to a hospital for a report of a young boy being treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand. Investigators said the boy's mother took him to the hospital.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Man arrested on parole violation after trying to hide in hole he cut into trailer floor

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A parole violation arrest prompted sections of W. Parnall Road to close for around five hours Saturday. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m., Jan. 21 to a trailer on W. Parnall Road near Rives Junction Road in Blackman Township. The department obtained a warrant to find a 25-year-old man who was absconding from his parole, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 6 wounded in fiery crash Saturday on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a crash Saturday involving an SUV in which one person was killed, three passengers were injured and three officers were reportedly sent to the hospital. Deputy Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said Saturday that a Dodge Durango with four occupants had been speeding around the city...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body

Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
DETROIT, MI
abc57.com

Two arrested after attempted homicide in St. Joseph Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich., --- Two people are behind bars after what officials are calling an attempted homicide on Saturday. The St. Joseph Public Safety Department says officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 1000 block of Church Street in St. Joseph Michigan. When police arrived, they say...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI

