Pedestrian Hit by 2 Vehicles, Killed on LIE

A man was killed Sunday night after leaving his vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in Melville. Suffolk County police said the man was westbound on the LIE and pulled onto the side of the road just west of exit 50. He stepped out of Read More ...
MELVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old From Middle Island Hit By Separate Vehicles At Coram Intersection

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by two vehicles near a Long Island intersection. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Coram. The 28-year-old man, a resident of Middle Island, was standing in the eastbound lane of Middle Country Road, near Country Club Drive, when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry being operated by a 64-year-old Coram man, Suffolk County Police said.
CORAM, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Selden woman dies in single-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a. woman in Yaphank on Jan. 22. Fay Vella was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, with her one-year-old daughter as a passenger, on. the southbound William Floyd exit ramp to Express Drive North when she lost control...
SELDEN, NY
longisland.com

26 Year old Male Charged with 11 Felonies

Suffolk County Police yesterday arrested a man in connection to 11 felonies, 10 of which occurred in Ronkonkoma during December 2022. Fifth Precinct Patrol officers responded to a 911 report of a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, located at 3845 Veterans Memorial Highway, yesterday at approximately 10:45 a.m. After canvassing the area, officers located and arrested Teshawn Farris at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Lakeland Avenue at 11:03 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City

The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
NEW CITY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
UNIONDALE, NY
WTNH

One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
