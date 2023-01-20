Read full article on original website
LI mother drove drunk and crashed SUV with teen daughter, her friend inside: police
A Suffolk County woman who crashed her SUV with her daughter and her daughter’s friend inside while drunk is facing charges, police said Monday.
Pedestrian Hit by 2 Vehicles, Killed on LIE
A man was killed Sunday night after leaving his vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in Melville. Suffolk County police said the man was westbound on the LIE and pulled onto the side of the road just west of exit 50. He stepped out of Read More ...
Woman Driving Drunk With 2 Young Teens In BMW Crashes At East Setauket Intersection: Police
A woman has been accused of driving drunk with two young teenage girls in the car after a crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in East Setauket. The was driving a 2018 BMW X5 northbound on Old Town Road, with...
Burglars Stole $82K Worth Of Goods From Nassau County Homes, Police Say
Four men are facing charges in connection with a string of home break-ins on Long Island. Police were called to a Lake Success home on Pine Hill Road Wednesday, Jan. 18, after someone triggered the home’s security alarm, according to Nassau County Police. As officers were responding to the...
WCVB
Vehicle rolls off car carrier, falls onto Interstate 89 after crash during snowstorm
WARNER, N.H. — A truck driver suffered what police say are minor injuries after the car carrier he was driving veered off the side of a New England interstate Monday morning. New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash scene on Interstate 89 southbound just before the Warner exit...
Man walking on LI Expressway is fatally struck by car, Hummer
A man was fatally struck by a car and a Hummer while walking in the middle lane of the Long Island Expressway on Sunday evening, Suffolk County Police said Monday.
Police: Pedestrian dies following crash on LIE in Melville
According to police, the man was driving westbound Sunday night when he pulled to the side of the road and got out of the car.
28-Year-Old From Middle Island Hit By Separate Vehicles At Coram Intersection
A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by two vehicles near a Long Island intersection. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Coram. The 28-year-old man, a resident of Middle Island, was standing in the eastbound lane of Middle Country Road, near Country Club Drive, when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry being operated by a 64-year-old Coram man, Suffolk County Police said.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Selden woman dies in single-vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a. woman in Yaphank on Jan. 22. Fay Vella was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, with her one-year-old daughter as a passenger, on. the southbound William Floyd exit ramp to Express Drive North when she lost control...
fox5ny.com
4 migrants arrested for stealing more than $12K in goods from Long Island Macy's
NEW YORK - Four migrants who were bused to New York City are facing charges in connection with a snatch-and-grab robbery of a Long Island Macy's store. It happened earlier this month at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City. The Nassau County Police Department says they got the call...
longisland.com
26 Year old Male Charged with 11 Felonies
Suffolk County Police yesterday arrested a man in connection to 11 felonies, 10 of which occurred in Ronkonkoma during December 2022. Fifth Precinct Patrol officers responded to a 911 report of a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, located at 3845 Veterans Memorial Highway, yesterday at approximately 10:45 a.m. After canvassing the area, officers located and arrested Teshawn Farris at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Lakeland Avenue at 11:03 a.m.
ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City
The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
Suspect in disturbing murder of grandmother found beaten, bound in NYC apartment is building superintendent
Lashawn Mackey, charged with the murder of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, found beaten, bound and gagged in her Upper West Side apartment, is an ex-con who worked at the building.
Man, 76, dies after car plunges into water at Suffolk marina: police
A 76-year-old man died after his car plunged into the chilly waters off a Suffolk County marina Thursday night, police said.
Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
ID Released For Brentwood Man Who Died After SUV Plunged Into Water In Bay Shore
The identity has been released of a man who died after the SUV he was driving plunged into the water on Long Island. Albert Williams, age 76, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the hospital after driving a 2020 Jaguar SUV into the water at Bay Shore Marina on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department.
NBC New York
4 Shootings Leave 3 Dead, Half a Dozen Wounded in Bloody NYC Weekend
A string of deadly Saturday night shootings in New York City claimed the lives of two men and wounded four others -- each coming just hours after a pair of double shootings in the same borough. The first took place in Brooklyn's Flatlands neighborhood. Police said two men were shot...
One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
Police: Car flips on Brooklyn Queens Expressway, 4 injured
Police say four people were taken to the hospital after a car flipped over near the Borinquen Place exit on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway early Friday morning.
Police: 4 men wanted for robbing Ronkonkoma gas station
News 12 has been told they robbed the worker with a knife.
