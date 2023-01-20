ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Tracking our weekend winter storm

By Christian Rangel
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
Good afternoon, everyone!

It was a seasonal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were strong from the south-southeast, around 22 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 42 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 30’s and 40’s range.

A winter weather advisory is in place for our far northern counties. This includes, Cimarron in Oklahoma; Union in New Mexico; and Morton, Stevens, alongside Seward in Kansas. All advisories take effect at 9pm CST this evening, and last until tomorrow afternoon and evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches is expected and winds could be gusting as high as 40 mph. Watch road conditions in these areas, as they could become slick and hazardous.

UPDATE: Union County has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. This is in effect until 11AM MST. Snow accumulations could be between 4 and 8 inches across northwest Union County and 1 to 4 across southern and eastern Union County. Winds could be gusting as high as 35 mph.

Winter weather is expected to effect the north this weekend. Places in the central Texas Panhandle and southward still have a slight chance (<20%) in seeing some rain or a wintry mix, but chances are becoming less likely with each new model run. However, with the next cold front and low pressure system expected to take a southernly track. The places that miss precipitation this weekend may have a chance of seeing some next Monday night through Tuesday (50%). After these two systems move through, temperatures are still expected to remain below seasonal until next weekend. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny with light winds for the remainder of next week.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel

