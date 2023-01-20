ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IEDC is spending more and more Hoosier dollars to bring jobs here

By Niki Kelly
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3rAb_0kLJ0ygA00

The IEDC is asking for nearly $1 billion in new or continuing funding this year as legislators draft a new two-year state budget. (Agency logo)

I was sitting at home watching a basketball game over the holiday break when my head perked up: I heard Roger Penske’s voice on the television. What was first idle curiosity grew when I realized he was narrating a minute-long ad for the IEDC on national television.

Called “The Winners,” the glitzy ad is full of data, rankings and photos of Gov. Eric Holcomb cutting ribbons and traveling the world to sell Indiana.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has spent $375,000 to create the ad and buy the test spots that ran in U.S. markets for business attraction and expansion, where we know there is economic development opportunity for Indiana.

“Results will drive strategy to refine the ad and air further in 2023, but that’s not yet finalized. The test placements done in December generated more than 26.5 million impressions,” IEDC Spokeswoman Erin Sweitzer said.

The ad is a drop in the bucket, though, for what the IEDC wants this legislative session: nearly $1 billion in new or continued funding for economic development.

Two of the largest asks are one-time — at least for now. One is $500 million for a second iteration of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI). The first $500 million was federal money with some strings, and there are some projects left that the administration wants to achieve.

READI is a collaboration of cities, towns, counties, private sector businesses and the state to identify projects that are critical for an area to retain talent today and attract the workforce of tomorrow. Think quality of place, life and opportunity.

On one hand, it seems like this is a win for all sides.

With matching requirements, the money creates investment far more than the base funding and improves communities through housing opportunities, recreation, economic development and education programs.

But it also is the third time (after the original Regional Cities program started by former Gov. Mike Pence in 2015) that state government is having to incentivize this collaboration rather than the private sector taking the risk. Small government Republicans don’t seem to mind, though.

If approved, that will be $1.126 billion in taxpayer dollars going to these projects in the last eight years.

The IEDC is also asking for a one-time $150 million to create a revolving fund for site acquisition. In simple terms, the state will buy up property for tech parks or other projects and then sell the sites to private developers or companies.

It is what is happening right now in Boone County as the IEDC is acquiring about 11,000 acres for a massive innovation park helmed by Eli Lilly. But the cost of the acreage is secret — for competitive reasons — even though it is taxpayer money.

Eventually, proceeds from any land sold will go back into the revolving fund for future projects.

Then there is the last request: to continue on an ongoing basis a $300 million Deal Closing Fund. The IEDC has long given tax credits to companies looking to locate or expand but this line item is just straight-up cash for meeting certain performance goals.

IEDC officials said those expenditures, otherwise known as cash performance grants, were critical to securing $6 billion in investments in 2022.

My hope is that as Indiana puts more and more money into luring jobs here, Hoosiers aren’t left out of the loop. It has often been hard to fully understand what grants, credits and other advantages are going to companies because the IEDC is a quasi-public agency. That means they are given latitude from public records rules to protect deals and overall competitive posture.

READI and all of the IEDC’s hard work might be an excellent use of resources, but I would feel better if Republicans were asking more questions and not acting as a simple rubber stamp.

During committees it is regularly only Democrats digging for answers or understanding. One area that could be improved is a more accessible and vigilant look at whether these annual job commitments actually come to fruition.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post IEDC is spending more and more Hoosier dollars to bring jobs here appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Senate committee passes first TANF increase in over 30 years

Hoosier families in deep poverty might be getting more help from the state government through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program if senators have their way.  “I hate to say ‘bare minimum,’ but I feel like this is the bare minimum we can do,” Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, said Monday during a Senate […] The post Senate committee passes first TANF increase in over 30 years appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements

Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over an Indiana bill that would repeal a requirement for local administrators to use the latest statewide floodplain maps when deciding new construction projects. Authored by Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, the bill seeks to nix a provision in current state law that requires floodplain administrators to use the […] The post Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Crouch leads governor race with cash on hand — but Braun picking up steam

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has the most cash on hand in a three-way race for governor, but U.S. Sen. Mike is out-raising her and businessman Eric Doden, according to campaign finance filings due last week. All three announced candidates are Republicans. Braun’s campaign logged more than $2.9 million in contributions — some of it […] The post Crouch leads governor race with cash on hand — but Braun picking up steam appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates

A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

On its 50th Anniversary, Hoosiers say Roe was never enough

There’s something happening in America following the upheaval of Roe that is surprising to some, and to others is completely predictable. Count me among the latter.  Last summer, the U.S. Supreme Court chose poorly in its decision, Dobbs v. Mississippi, effectively overturning nearly half a century of precedent protecting a woman’s right to choose an […] The post On its 50th Anniversary, Hoosiers say Roe was never enough appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Groups eye income tax removal with enthusiasm, apprehension

Indiana Senate Republicans want to see if the state can ditch its individual income tax, and one influential economic policy group thinks the change couldn’t come sooner. For another, it’s a matter of how the state replaces the revenue source. Individual income tax revenue was nearly 39% of Indiana’s total revenue haul in 2022, according […] The post Groups eye income tax removal with enthusiasm, apprehension appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis

The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the […] The post A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

IEDC moves for massive funding increase and flexibility in new state budget

When Gov. Eric Holcomb presented his agenda earlier this month, not everyone was on board.  In particular, some Democrats questioned new dollars for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), a quasi-public agency that isn’t beholden to the same public reporting and transparency rules as other government agencies. “We just continue to give them a blank […] The post IEDC moves for massive funding increase and flexibility in new state budget  appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers weigh bill to create universal school choice program

Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday began a contentious debate over whether it should bring universal school choice — and its daunting potential long-term cost — to Hoosier students and parents. Testimony heard in the Senate education committee raised questions about how much universal education scholarship accounts would cost and whether the state can afford to fund […] The post Indiana lawmakers weigh bill to create universal school choice program appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber

Township assessors in multiple Indiana counties could see their jobs nixed by voters under a new bill passed out of committee 9-2 Tuesday.  The measure, authored by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, now heads to the full House for further consideration. The bill would require county election boards to place a public question on the […] The post Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Affordable, reliable and sustainable: report compares utility performance

A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings.  The report by the Illinois-based Citizens […] The post Affordable, reliable and sustainable: report compares utility performance appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Rokita files to correct court “error” finding he violated Indiana law

The legal saga between Attorney General Todd Rokita and a doctor who provided abortion healthcare to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim continues after Rokita filed a motion to block the dismissal in order to correct an “error.” A court ruling from that case said that Rokita violated the law during a televised appearance in which […] The post Rokita files to correct court “error” finding he violated Indiana law appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bill establishes depository for donated cancer, HIV medications

Two health-related bills cleared committee Tuesday — one helping redistribute unused prescriptions and another easing eligibility checks on publicly funded children’s health insurance. Whether receiving treatment for cancer or HIV, patients frequently start and stop medications when trying to find the right prescription for their ailment and end up with leftover doses of an old […] The post Bill establishes depository for donated cancer, HIV medications appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Proposals limiting right to bail, home detention advance to Senate chamber

Indiana lawmakers went tough on crime Tuesday when a committee advanced a constitutional change restricting the right to bail and moved a less controversial bill barring people with more severe convictions from participating in community corrections programs. Under Indiana’s current Constitution, only people accused of murder or treason can’t get bail, as long as “the […] The post Proposals limiting right to bail, home detention advance to Senate chamber appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana

A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing the state’s Constitution to make it happen. Prosecutors say Sen. Eric Koch’s Senate Joint Resolution 1 would keep dangerous people off the streets before trial, while defenders and civil rights advocates say its subjectivity could […] The post Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Banks makes U.S. Senate run official

Northeast Indiana Congressman Jim Banks jumped into the 2024 race for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday — becoming the first candidate in what is expected to be a crowded Republican field. The conservative rabble-rouser is known for his fiery tweets and has served the Third District in the U.S. House since 2017. He just began […] The post Banks makes U.S. Senate run official appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bill would force schools to tell parents about students’ pronouns, gender identities

A bill filed by a top Republican lawmaker would require schools to inform parents if students request to change their names or pronouns, or generally express questions about their gender identity. Buried in proposed school accreditation legislation authored by Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, is a provision that mandates teachers and school employees to report to […] The post Bill would force schools to tell parents about students’ pronouns, gender identities appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead

A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law. Five prior proposals to eliminate the lower speed limit for trucks have been […] The post Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like […] The post States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
TEXAS STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session

Indiana House Republicans will rally behind a collection of bills in the 2023 session that emphasize fiscal responsibility, expand Hoosiers’ access to health care and increase work-based learning and school choice programs. The House GOP are also calling special focus to a bill that seeks to authorize child support for pregnant women. House Speaker Todd […] The post Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis, IN
921
Followers
561
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. More importantly, we will show how actions at the state level impact your everyday lives. Over the years the number of journalists covering state news has dwindled and The Capital Chronicle will bring more eyes to the process. In addition to daily coverage, we will keep digging for more in-depth scrutiny on important topics. Our staff has decades of experience covering the Indiana Statehouse and we are not afraid to take decision-makers to task. While the state capitol is in Indianapolis, we will also include perspective from outside central Indiana. The Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. It is free of advertising and free to readers.

 https://indianacapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy