‘Virginia is for Launch Lovers’ rocket launch now scheduled for Tuesday night
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A first of its kind rocket launch is now scheduled for tonight from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore — and it should be visible to those of us on the ground if all goes as planned.
DC police officer stabbed in face while serving bench warrant
A police officer in D.C. was stabbed in the face Saturday afternoon while serving a bench warrant in Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department told WTOP. According to police, officers arrived in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road, NE, to serve a bench warrant around 1:16 p.m. While on the scene, the suspect stabbed one of the officers in the face.
Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
Marylanders could get a shorter workweek under new bill
“Thank god it’s Friday,” may be a phrase that many Marylanders will soon forget. A new bill in the General Assembly proposes a pilot program that would encourage and study a shift to a four-day workweek for both private and public workers. Bills in both chambers at the...
Where’s DC’s snow? Blame La Nina
Almost two months into winter and still only trivial snow is in the forecast. Without the first inch of snow accumulation just yet, some D.C. area residents may be wondering what is causing this pattern shift. Blame it on La Nina. This year is the third La Nina winter in...
Virginia vital records office releases state’s most popular baby names for 2022
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Whether inspired by scripture, royalty, a favorite singer, Disney character, or family heritage, parents are choosing diverse names for their newborns. The Office of Vital Records in...
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Monday proposed investing $1 billion in affordable housing and giving tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living in the islands. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address at a joint...
More homes are for sale in the DC region, but not because there are more sellers
The number of active listings in the region is almost 31% higher than it was a year ago, which would be a good thing for potential buyers. But it’s not because there are more sellers now. “We’re in a very unusual market where we are seeing a pullback not...
No. 19 UConn hosts No. 13 Xavier following Freemantle’s 30-point performance
Xavier Musketeers (16-4, 8-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (16-5, 5-5 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Xavier plays the No. 19 UConn Huskies after Zach Freemantle scored 30 points in Xavier’s 95-82 win over the Georgetown Hoyas. The Huskies are 11-1 in home games. UConn is third in...
Welch scores 16, Loyola Chicago beats St. Bonaventure 67-55
CHICAGO (AP) — Tom Welch scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola Chicago past St. Bonaventure 67-55 on Saturday night. Welch was 4-of-6 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (7-12, 1-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and Jacob Hutson scored 10.
