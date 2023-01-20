ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WTOP

DC police officer stabbed in face while serving bench warrant

A police officer in D.C. was stabbed in the face Saturday afternoon while serving a bench warrant in Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department told WTOP. According to police, officers arrived in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road, NE, to serve a bench warrant around 1:16 p.m. While on the scene, the suspect stabbed one of the officers in the face.
WTOP

Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Marylanders could get a shorter workweek under new bill

“Thank god it’s Friday,” may be a phrase that many Marylanders will soon forget. A new bill in the General Assembly proposes a pilot program that would encourage and study a shift to a four-day workweek for both private and public workers. Bills in both chambers at the...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Where’s DC’s snow? Blame La Nina

Almost two months into winter and still only trivial snow is in the forecast. Without the first inch of snow accumulation just yet, some D.C. area residents may be wondering what is causing this pattern shift. Blame it on La Nina. This year is the third La Nina winter in...
WTOP

Virginia vital records office releases state’s most popular baby names for 2022

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Whether inspired by scripture, royalty, a favorite singer, Disney character, or family heritage, parents are choosing diverse names for their newborns. The Office of Vital Records in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Monday proposed investing $1 billion in affordable housing and giving tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living in the islands. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address at a joint...
HAWAII STATE
WTOP

Welch scores 16, Loyola Chicago beats St. Bonaventure 67-55

CHICAGO (AP) — Tom Welch scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola Chicago past St. Bonaventure 67-55 on Saturday night. Welch was 4-of-6 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (7-12, 1-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and Jacob Hutson scored 10.
CHICAGO, IL

