This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A first of its kind rocket launch is now scheduled for tonight from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore — and it should be visible to those of us on the ground if all goes as planned.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO