Actor Jay Ellis came to Oklahoma State University to do a Q&A session Thursday at the McKnight Center to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and return to his roots. Ellis spent several years in Oklahoma, but he was a part of a military family, which means they were always on the move. Tulsa was his home and the place he had most of his firsts, his first kiss, his first car. Ellis said OSU would have been his dream school to play basketball at, but life had other plans.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO