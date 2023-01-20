Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Shinedown, Three Days Grace coming to BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. — Several rock bands will coming to the BOK Center this April as part of a tour with the band Shinedown. On April 24, 2023, the band Shinedown will be playing at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa as part of their ‘The Revolutions Live’ tour.
KOKI FOX 23
Brooks & Dunn slated for Oklahoma City concert
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legendary country music duo Brooks & Dunn will perform in Oklahoma City this spring. The Reboot 2023 Tour will stop at the Paycom Center on May 5 with special guest, Scotty McCreery. Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. The first of...
KOKI FOX 23
Legacy Bank moving into downtown Tulsa WPX building
TULSA, Okla. — A new business announced plans to move into the mostly vacant WPX building in downtown Tulsa. Legacy Bank announced their second Tulsa location would be inside the MLK and Cameron building. The company will take up the entire third floor with corporate offices as well as 3,000 square feet on the first floor where the bank will operate a full-service branch.
ocolly.com
'Top Gun: Maverick' actor comes to the Mcknight Center
Actor Jay Ellis came to Oklahoma State University to do a Q&A session Thursday at the McKnight Center to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and return to his roots. Ellis spent several years in Oklahoma, but he was a part of a military family, which means they were always on the move. Tulsa was his home and the place he had most of his firsts, his first kiss, his first car. Ellis said OSU would have been his dream school to play basketball at, but life had other plans.
KOKI FOX 23
Artists salvage dumped artwork, supplies outside of now closed ahha
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, a social media post alerted artists to a dumpster filled to the brim with artist supplies, and artwork amidst some trash outside what had once been the ahha building in downtown Tulsa. On Nov. 3, 2022, ahha announced that it would...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
Lady Huskies Late Comeback Bid Not Enough Against Alva. The Pawhuska Lady Huskies would face the Alva Ladybugs for the championship of the Pawhuska Tournament with a comeback bid that fell short 43-35. Lady Huskies would be down 22-19 at halftime but a big Ladybug run would put Alva up...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
blackchronicle.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation ‘the future’
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we deal with the useless has been so vital to cultures round the globe all through human historical past. Whether by way of burial or hearth, each household has their very own choice on how to say goodbye to a cherished one. For hundreds...
KOKI FOX 23
World record for largest pizza party set at TU basketball game
TULSA, Okla. — A world record has been set for the world’s largest pizza party. The record was broken at the Tulsa-Tulane men’s basketball game at the Donald W. Reynolds Center on the The University of Tulsa (TU) Campus. The event was organized by Andolini’s Pizza and...
The Daily South
Toby Keith Had The Whole Bar Singing Along To “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”
Toby Keith knows how to celebrate a win—or, for that matter, a loss. The Oklahoma-born "Red Solo Cup" singer was spotted at a local watering hole after a big basketball game where he was leading the crowd in a singalong, even though his team had lost. Oklahoma University and...
KOKI FOX 23
Rising country music star from Oologah will play BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. — A country musician from Oologah will perform at the BOK Center this summer. Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, will bring his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Aug. 11. Bryan’s album, “American Heartbreak”, was the number one country...
KOCO
Oklahoma girl awarded for trying to keep OKC parks clean
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma girl from Nichols Hill’s Elementary is trying to keep Oklahoma City clean just by playing on playgrounds. "Maevyn doesn’t like anything to be dirty. She wants any messes that are made to be cleaned up immediately," said Kelli Brummer, Maevyn’s mom.
KOKI FOX 23
Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
Oklahoma Daily
'I was in awe': Rowdy environment fuels OU basketball's 97-93 victory over Oklahoma State
Jennie Baranczyk was focused on something deeper than the outcome of Saturday’s game. The Sooners’ coach had just witnessed Oklahoma’s top collegiate teams go toe-to-toe for 40 minutes in front of a packed crowd at Lloyd Noble Center. To her, that mattered nearly as much as the outcome.
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
enidbuzz.com
Old School Bagel Coming To Enid
ENID, OK - You'll soon be able to grab a great bagel and a cup of coffee from Old School Bagel Cafe in Enid, Oklahoma. The new little bagel shop will be serving up some delicious bagels like those that you find in the big cities. Old School Bagel Cafe...
KFOR
Winter Storm Timeline
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday. 12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma. 3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as...
kggfradio.com
Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR
Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma ICUs near capacity and losing beds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Intensive care units across Oklahoma are nearing a breaking point. The number of available ICU beds is shrinking, as is the overall capacity. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made the problem worse, it wasn’t the source. Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state’s ICUs have been full for a long time.
