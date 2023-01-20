ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KGUN 9

Hard Freeze Warnings return as colder air arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air continues to reside over southern Arizona and drop our overnight lows below freezing. Hard Freeze Warnings remain in effect as temperatures drop into the upper 20s during the early morning hours. A slight warming trend returns by the end of the week with...
KGUN 9

Starting the week off with a major temperature drop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hard freeze watch will impact most of the Southern Arizona region starting Monday night through Tuesday morning. A winter storm will bring a chance for snow to Tucson's metro area early Monday morning with some areas seeing snow flurries.
TUCSON, AZ

