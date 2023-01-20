Read full article on original website
Kent County deputies investigate stabbing, stolen car
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was stabbed in the stomach early Sunday morning in Tyrone Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to 14101 Sparta Ave. Northwest around 9 a.m. Sunday morning and found the 30-year-old victim, they said. Thirty minutes later, deputies were...
Teen jailed for Kent County stabbing & stolen Jeep
A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed and a vehicle stolen Sunday morning in Tyrone Township.
Kalamazoo police seize 2 guns during traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police overnight seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic that had been converted to fully automatic. The guns were recovered during a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street. Police stopped a vehicle for a...
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Montcalm Twp. assault
A man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a physical assault Friday evening.
Whitehall police: Armed and dangerous suspect in custody
Whitehall police are looking for an assault suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
Law enforcement officials to provide tips to spot fake cash
WALKER, Mich. — In West Michigan, counterfeit money scams come in waves. Police say it’s very common during the holidays and around the start of a new year. That’s why the Walker Police Department is partnering with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and a representative from the U.S. Secret Service for an educational seminar.
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"
Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
Ionia man charged with killing his family’s German Shepherd
A 52-year-old man is behind bars for his role in allegedly killing his family’s longtime pet, a German Shepherd named Sassy.
1 arrested in connection to Gaines Township shooting
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in Gaines Township over the weekend.
WILX-TV
Driver hospitalized after van rollover accident in Ionia County
IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A car rolled over on M-21 in Ionia County on Monday morning. Ionia Department of Public Safety said a person driving a van westbound on M-21 lost control on the slippery road, went sideways off the northern side, and hit a tree. The driver was the only one in the van during the incident.
Man who died after driving into Lake Macatawa identified
A man who died after driving into Lake Macatawa with two children in Ottawa County has been identified.
Muskegon Heights city manager fired by divided council
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights’ city manager will soon be out of a job. A bitterly divided city council voted 4-3 Monday night not to renew Troy Bells’ contract, which ends Jan. 31. The council met in closed session until around 11:30 p.m., at which time it reconvened in council chambers and ousted […]
WWMT
Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
WWMT
Car travels into body of water near Sprinkle Road
PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities responded to a report of a car that drove into a body of water near Sprinkle Road Monday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a small pond in front of a building at 6565 S. Sprinkle Rd. in Portage. Ottawa County: Man who died...
WOOD
Holland Gateway Mission calls on public for help after fire
The mission said it is urgently in need of food items, including boxed rice, cereal, noodles, dry milk and many other pantry staples. A list of needs and drop-off locations can be found on the mission’s website. (Jan. 21, 2023) Holland Gateway Mission calls on public for help …
Gunfire hits Wyoming woman, duplex & vehicle
A Wyoming woman was wounded during a Saturday morning shooting that also saw both residences of a duplex plus a vehicle struck by gunfire.
927thevan.com
UPDATE: Vehicle Found in Lake Macatawa; Two Children Rescued, Driver Identified
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 23, 2023) – A 52-year-old Otsego man lost his life as his vehicle ended up in Lake Macatawa on Sunday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, first responders were dispatched to the area of Jenison Avenue and Lakeway Drive shortly after 9 AM on a report of a vehicle in the lake. They found two girls, aged 10 and eight, who apparently were able to escape the vehicle and huddled on shore until they could summon help.
WZZM 13
Search for lost dog helps find missing Wyoming man, family credits faith
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Giselle Hodges recalls last Thursday morning when her dog, Stella, ran away while at their dads house in Kent County. "My dad went to let her out, he opened the door and she just ran out and he chased her all around the neighborhood but she turned around one second and she was gone," said Giselle.
